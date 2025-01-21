Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant: When did India's star players last feature in the Ranji Trophy?

BCCI have made it mandatory for all contracted Team India cricketers to participate in domestic games when fit and available. Previously, Indian players could make themselves unavailable for domestic tournaments due to a heavy workload, but the rules have now been tightened following the Border Gavaskar Trophy defeat.

Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma is all set to make his Ranji Trophy return for Mumbai in their upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 23. Virat Kohli is reportedly in line to play for Delhi against Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting January 30.

It has been long since so many of India's star players participated in the Ranji Trophy together. Here's a look back at the star players' last appearances in the tournament.

When was Virat Kohli's last match in the Ranji Trophy?

Virat Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match back in November 2012 for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad. Kohli scored 14 & 43 in two innings of that game for his domestic side.

The match finished on November 5, Kohli's birthday. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh players together celebrated his birthday with a cake. Uttar Pradesh won the game by six wickets.

When was Rishabh Pant's last Ranji match?

Rishabh Pant has been named in Delhi's squad for their upcoming Ranji match against Saurashtra, starting January 23. This will be Pant's first appearance in the tournament after the 2017/18 season's final, where he captained Delhi against Vidarbha.

Pant returned with scores of 21 & 32 in that game, losing his wicket to Rajneesh Gurbani and Siddhesh Neral in the two innings respectively. Vidarbha beat Delhi by nine wickets to win that match.

When was Rohit Sharma's last Ranji match?

Rohit Sharma's last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai came against Uttar Pradesh in November 2015. The game was played at the Wankhede Stadium, with Mumbai posting 610/9 dec in the first innings, thanks to Sharma's magnificent 113-run knock.

Mumbai did not bat again in that game as they enforced follow-on on Uttar Pradesh after bowling them out for 440. UP were 140/1 in the second innings when both teams settled for a draw.

When was Shubman Gill's last Ranji match?

India's new ODI vice-captain, Shubman Gill is reportedly in line to play for Punjab in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, starting on January 23.

Gill's last Ranji appearance for Punjab came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 season against Madhya Pradesh. Gill managed scores of 9 & 19 as MP beat Punjab by 10 wickets.

When was Jasprit Bumrah's last Ranji Trophy match?

BCCI have made it compulsory for contracted players to feature in domestic cricket when fit. Therefore, it is unlikely that Bumrah, the world's number one Test bowler, will feature in the upcoming rounds of the Indian first-class tournament as he is nursing an injury.

Bumrah's last Ranji appearance was in the semifinal of the 2016/17 season for Gujarat against Jharkhand. The right-arm pacer took seven wickets in the high-stakes match to help Gujarat qualify for the final. While Bumrah missed the final, Gujarat went on to win the trophy.

