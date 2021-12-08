Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma condole demise of Defence Chief General Bipin Rawat

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma were among the many from the Indian cricketing fraternity who condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed on Wednesday in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Following the tragic news, a number of current and former Indian cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to General Rawat and others who died in the crash.

Kohli tweeted:

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members.”

Rohit, who was appointed as Team India’s new ODI captain on Wednesday, wrote:

“Extremely tragic… My heartfelt condolences to family and friends of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the 11 army personnel. We will always be grateful for your service towards our nation.”

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted his condolences and wrote:

“Gen. Bipin Rawat’s pride and utmost commitment for India was palpable. It’s a sad day for India and our defence forces. Prayers for the departed souls of Gen. Rawat, Mrs. Rawat, and all the defence forces personnel who were in this unfortunate incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varu Singh.”

Tributes to General Bipin Rawat from members of Indian cricket fraternity

Here’s a look at some of the other tributes paid by members of the Indian cricket fraternity to General Bipin Rawat:

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 Saddened on hearing the news of the unfortunate demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 other Armed Forces personnel.



His death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.



My heartfelt condolences to all the families in this time of grief.



Om Shanti! 🙏🏼 Saddened on hearing the news of the unfortunate demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 other Armed Forces personnel.His death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. My heartfelt condolences to all the families in this time of grief.Om Shanti! 🙏🏼

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and Armed Forces Personnel in the tragic helicopter crash.

My thoughts are with their families and loved ones🇮🇳🙏 Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and Armed Forces Personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. My thoughts are with their families and loved ones🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/cYKupIXg5s

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 My thoughts and prayers are with General #BipinRawat and everyone who have lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash 🙏 My thoughts and prayers are with General #BipinRawat and everyone who have lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash 🙏 https://t.co/whhYbfwXCS

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket Deeply saddened about the passing away of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and other brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. My prayers go out to their families and friends. We stand united in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.🙏 Deeply saddened about the passing away of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and other brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. My prayers go out to their families and friends. We stand united in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.🙏

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10

May their soul Rest In Peace…Om Shanti🙏🙏🙏 Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. My deepest condolencesMay their soul Rest In Peace…Om Shanti🙏🙏🙏 twitter.com/iaf_mcc/status… My deepest condolencesMay their soul Rest In Peace…Om Shanti🙏🙏🙏 twitter.com/iaf_mcc/status…

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 https://t.co/XoCK64Q9wg

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

Jai Hind Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼Jai Hind Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼Jai Hind https://t.co/b4qwfAW2Kz

Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja CDS Bipin Rawat's passing is a big loss to the nation. In this moment of grief I offer my condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy and praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh 🙏 CDS Bipin Rawat's passing is a big loss to the nation. In this moment of grief I offer my condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy and praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh 🙏

Washington Sundar @Sundarwashi5 Deeply saddened to hear the passing away of CDS Bipin Rawat ji.🙏💔 My thoughts are prayers are with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. 🙏 Deeply saddened to hear the passing away of CDS Bipin Rawat ji.🙏💔 My thoughts are prayers are with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. 🙏

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant



My thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of the lives lost on-board! 🇮🇳🙏 Deeply disturbed by the news of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in which Chief Defence Staff Gen #BipinRawat and his wife were traveling along with Armed Forces Personnel.My thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of the lives lost on-board! 🇮🇳🙏 Deeply disturbed by the news of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in which Chief Defence Staff Gen #BipinRawat and his wife were traveling along with Armed Forces Personnel. My thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of the lives lost on-board! 🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/AhSS6Mdb3C

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Life is really uncertain, may your soul rest in peace CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Sir. My deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti Life is really uncertain, may your soul rest in peace CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Sir. My deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti 🙏 https://t.co/4eLEpiSLiX

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11 #BipinRawatHelicopterCrash Very sad news & Deeply saddened to hear about the BipinRawat and his wife in a helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Sir Bipin Rawat & his wife Madhulika Rawat & 11 more soldiers 💔💔💔💔. Rest in Peace 🙏🙏 #Bipin_Rawat Very sad news & Deeply saddened to hear about the BipinRawat and his wife in a helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Sir Bipin Rawat & his wife Madhulika Rawat & 11 more soldiers 💔💔💔💔. Rest in Peace 🙏🙏 #Bipin_Rawat #BipinRawatHelicopterCrash https://t.co/mDM6LoPNxB

Earlier in the day, confirming the deaths, the Indian Air Force said in an official statement:

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”

The statement also informed that Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

