Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma condole demise of Defence Chief General Bipin Rawat

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma were among the many from the Indian cricketing fraternity who condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.
General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed on Wednesday in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Following the tragic news, a number of current and former Indian cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to General Rawat and others who died in the crash.
Kohli tweeted:
“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members.”
Rohit, who was appointed as Team India’s new ODI captain on Wednesday, wrote:
“Extremely tragic… My heartfelt condolences to family and friends of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the 11 army personnel. We will always be grateful for your service towards our nation.”
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted his condolences and wrote:
“Gen. Bipin Rawat’s pride and utmost commitment for India was palpable. It’s a sad day for India and our defence forces. Prayers for the departed souls of Gen. Rawat, Mrs. Rawat, and all the defence forces personnel who were in this unfortunate incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varu Singh.”
Tributes to General Bipin Rawat from members of Indian cricket fraternity
Here’s a look at some of the other tributes paid by members of the Indian cricket fraternity to General Bipin Rawat:
Earlier in the day, confirming the deaths, the Indian Air Force said in an official statement:
“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”
The statement also informed that Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.