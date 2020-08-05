Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retain top two spots in ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have managed to hold on to their number one and number two spots respectively in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen.

Virat Kohli is at the perch with 871 rating points while his deputy Rohit Sharma is second with 855 rating points. The dynamic duo is followed by Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam, who sits in third with 829 rating points.

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still in second place with 719 rating points. Bumrah is 3 points behind New Zealand's left-arm quick Trent Boult who leads the charts with 722 rating points.

Irish players move up in ICC ODI Rankings

Ireland managed to shock England in the third and final ODI between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Ireland chased down a stiff target of 329 runs with seven wickets and a ball to spare.

Ireland vice-captain Paul Stirling played a brilliant innings of 142 which helped him rise one spot higher among batsmen in the ICC ODI rankings into 26th place. Stirling was assisted by skipper Andrew Balbirnie who played a great knock of 113 and added 214 runs with Paul Stirling for the second wicket.

Balbirnie moved four places to find himself ranked 42nd among batsmen in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Curtis Campher also impressed one and all with his twin fifties in the series and he entered the ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen in 191st position.

Fast bowler Craig Young, who also gave an extremely good account of himself, rose 40 places to find himself at the 89th spot, which represents his career-best ranking.

As far as England are concerned, they added 20 points to their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League kitty after a 2-1 series win over Ireland. Skipper Eoin Morgan who scored a brilliant 106 off just 84 balls in the third ODI reached occupied the 22nd position whereas Jonny Bairstow's quickfire 82 in the second ODI helped him into 13th position.

Among the England bowlers, Adil Rashid moved from 29th to 25th position ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers while David Willey's eight wickets helped him gain six spots to reach the 51st position.