Cricket News Today, 29th September 2018

The Indian fans were waiting for the selectors to name the squad to take on West Indies in a two-match series but the selection meeting was postponed as the selectors were waiting for injury updates of a few players.

However, it has been confirmed that opener Prithvi Shaw is likely to be picked in the side while Mayank Agarwal, who has been doing well for a while now, may have to wait for his chance as the Man of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2018, Shikhar Dhawan, is likely to be named as the third opener ahead of Mayank and Murali Vijay in spite of the latter doing well for Essex.

A lot of other things happened in the sport over the last 24 hours. Let us take a look at some of the other news that happened in the world of cricket in the last one day.

Update on the squad selection for the West Indies Tests

The Indian selectors are awaiting an update on India skipper Virat Kohli's injured wrist before they sit down to pick the squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies.

"Virat is carrying a wrist niggle. Tests have been done and selectors are awaiting the medical update from the National Cricket Academy's support staff. It is not clear how he sustained the wrist injury. It could have been during the England Test matches or training sessions," a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on Saturday.

If Virat's injury is not serious, the selectors will announce the squad for the two Tests. Else, they will name the team only for the first Test which begins in Rajkot on October 4. It is also understood that pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be rested for the series. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the fitness test and is available for selection while there is no update on Ishant Sharma's injury.

