Virat Kohli's integrity is something to learn from him, says Rahul Dravid

In the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo Videocast, Dravid spoke about Virat Kohli's leadership.

He said that Kohli's integrity towards cricket is what makes him stand out.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid believes that it is Virat Kohli's integrity that has made him excel in all three formats of cricket.

In the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo Videocast, Dravid spoke to cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on a variety of topics.

While mentioning that most cricketers want to play all three formats of the game but that it is not always possible, Dravid lauded Virat Kohli’s passion. He stated that the Indian captain brings intensity not just to matches but also in the nets.

"There are some players like Virat Kohli who have shown that one can excel in all three formats of the game too but it takes special ability to do so. Things to learn from Virat Kohli are the intensity that he brings to practice and his ability to challenge himself. Intensity will help you survive difficult spells and you need to bring that into practice,” Dravid said.

Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli in Test cricket

Dravid also spoke about Virat Kohli’s love and respect for Test cricket, and how that has helped the Indian Test team.

"I actually believe Test batsmanship has become more exciting than before, the aggressive element of Test batsmanship is going forward, players are playing shots and it is good to see, a good thing for India is Virat Kohli really values Test cricket, he understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come from his success in Test cricket.”

Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I for India, and finished his career with 48 international centuries. Under Dravid’s captaincy, India won their first ever Test series in England.

He announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012, after which he coached the India U-19 and India A teams for a couple of years. He then assumed the role of the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) last year.