Virat Kohli's top 4 ODI innings

Kohli is a match winner

There’s a newcomer to the 10k run club in ODIs. From the northern part of the country came this exuberant talent who captained the U-19 team at the 2008 World Cup and came back with the trophy.

He was immediately called to the Indian team and made his debut against Sri Lanka. From then on until the end of 2011 he averaged about 47 in 71 innings with eighteen 50’s and eight 100 ’s.

Even though Kohli performed well he couldn’t convert them into big scores. Then came that unbelievable 133* against Sri Lanka at Hobart where India had to chase 320+ in under 40 overs.

The potential of this young lad unveiled that day. He was flawless and scored all around the park making his statement. From then on, he started getting daddy hundreds helping India chase humongous targets.

Post-2011, he averages 67.18 which includes thirty 100’s and thirty 50’s. Such has been his impact on India’s performance. That’s why he is called the ‘Run Machine’.

Let us look at Kohli’s top knocks in ODI:

#1 Virat’s heroics at Hobart (2012)

Kohli truly announced himself with this knock

This was the innings that defined his career. It was that kind of an innings that changed the perception about Kohli across the cricket pundits

After doing miserably in the Test series against Australia in 2011, India struggled hard in the Tri-Series and had to chase a huge target against Sri Lanka to keep themselves in the competition.

The match was at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart and India were chasing 320 in 40 overs. That 86-ball 133 turned Virat’s fortunes in the game as India crossed the line in 36.4 overs.

The way he annihilated one of the best death bowlers, Lasith Malinga was mindboggling. He smashed Malinga for 24 runs in one over with Malinga eventually ending his spell with 7.4-0-96-0.

He was awarded the ‘Man of the match’ for this epic performance. Even though we couldn’t make it to the finals, this will remain as one of the best knocks by an Indian chasing a target.

