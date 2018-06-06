Virat Kohli's top 5 innings in 2017

Kohli has had a lot of memorable innings in 2017. We look at top 5 of them

Virat Kohli, who is widely acclaimed as 'run-machine' has had an unbelievable 2016. He scored 2,595 runs in 41 international innings. He also had a great IPL season with RCB and scored 973 falling just 27 short of 1000.

After having such a fantastic year, many expected Kohli to continue his form in 2017 and he did just that. He had a memorable year as he became the captain of the Indian side in all the formats. Kohli scored 2818 international runs with an average of 68.73. He started the year scoring a century against England in Pune and ended it with two mammoth double centuries against Sri Lanka.

Here are his top 5 innings in the year 2017.

#5 111 vs West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica

India toured West Indies in 2017 for a 5-match ODI series. The first match got abandoned due to rain and India were up 2-1 in the series after 4 matches. With an opportunity to win an away series, India came into the 5th ODI after losing the 4th ODI. Virat, in particular, was very disappointed as he got out for just 3 runs in the 4th ODI and was looking to play one big innings. West Indies were looking to continue their form from their previous ODI and tie the series.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final ODI of the series. West Indies were bundled out for 205. Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/48 in his allotted 10 overs.

India, who then came out to bat, lost their key opener, Shikhar Dhawan, for just 4 runs. Virat Kohli, in at No.3 built a key partnership of 79 runs with Rahane, before the latter was dismissed for 39 by Bishoo. Kohli, then went on to stitch a partnership of 122 runs with Dinesh Karthik and completed yet another century scoring 111* off 115 balls.

Kohli's century helped India clinch the series 3-1.