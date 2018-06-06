Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Virat Kohli's top 5 innings in 2017

Kohli has had a lot of memorable innings in 2017. We look at top 5 of them

Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 20:17 IST
278

Virat Kohli, who is widely acclaimed as 'run-machine' has had an unbelievable 2016. He scored 2,595 runs in 41 international innings. He also had a great IPL season with RCB and scored 973 falling just 27 short of 1000.

After having such a fantastic year, many expected Kohli to continue his form in 2017 and he did just that. He had a memorable year as he became the captain of the Indian side in all the formats. Kohli scored 2818 international runs with an average of 68.73. He started the year scoring a century against England in Pune and ended it with two mammoth double centuries against Sri Lanka.

Here are his top 5 innings in the year 2017.

#5 111 vs West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica

CRICKET-JAM-WIS-IND-ODI

India toured West Indies in 2017 for a 5-match ODI series. The first match got abandoned due to rain and India were up 2-1 in the series after 4 matches. With an opportunity to win an away series, India came into the 5th ODI after losing the 4th ODI. Virat, in particular, was very disappointed as he got out for just 3 runs in the 4th ODI and was looking to play one big innings. West Indies were looking to continue their form from their previous ODI and tie the series.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final ODI of the series. West Indies were bundled out for 205. Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/48 in his allotted 10 overs.

India, who then came out to bat, lost their key opener, Shikhar Dhawan, for just 4 runs. Virat Kohli, in at No.3 built a key partnership of 79 runs with Rahane, before the latter was dismissed for 39 by Bishoo. Kohli, then went on to stitch a partnership of 122 runs with Dinesh Karthik and completed yet another century scoring 111* off 115 balls.

Kohli's century helped India clinch the series 3-1.


Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Records ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Top 5 biggest innings wins by India
RELATED STORY
10 best ODI tons of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli Birthday: Top 5 Kohli knocks in T20Is
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli's injury might be a blessing in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 hundreds in ODI chases
RELATED STORY
5 players you might not know played with Virat Kohli in...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and his amazing journey with Royal...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli centuries in chases
RELATED STORY
4 times Virat Kohli scored an ODI century coming to bat...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Quotes on Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...