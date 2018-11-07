Virat Kohli slammed after asking fan to leave India

Virat Kohli's comments have sparked a fresh controversy

Virat Kohli may not be featuring in the T20I series against Windies but he has embroiled himself in a fresh controversy following his response to a fan, who said he enjoyed watching English and Australian batsmen. His comments haven't gone down too well on social media, with many slamming the Indian captain for his remarks. Footage of Kohli recording for his official app has emerged on social media in which he asks the fan who doesn't like Indian batsmen to go "live somewhere else".

Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India🤔🤔.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTF pic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018

While taking a look at his social media feed, the 30-year-old read out a tweet, which said: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians”.

He responded to the tweet by taking a dig at the fan, saying: “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

His remarks haven't gone down too well quite a few fans, who aren't happy with Kohli's attitude.

Can't a human like a human from wherever he/she is? Would you say the same thing if an Indian marries a foreigner? It's like parents saying you are brahmin n u shuld marry only a brahmin. This is what pseudo-nationalism does to u. — Iftikhar (@Iftikha19941846) November 6, 2018

Married in a foreign country

Supports foreign countries in other sports

Plays a sport originating from a foreign country instead of playing kabaddi

Talks in a foreign language many times

Wears foreign dresses

Is he in his right mind speaking those words now? — Naresh Khuraijam (@Kens103) November 6, 2018

Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat. https://t.co/fGrEjYvQNU — Narayan (@thenarayan_) November 7, 2018

You can take a man out of Delhi but you can never take Delhi out of the man.



This was long time coming, though. 😂😂 https://t.co/xArvZ9DMe3 — Saniyan Nadal Fan (@kothubarotta) November 7, 2018

I feel bad for a generation of Indian boys. Stick around for Harmanpreet kids. https://t.co/w0WElnKlZB — Rosie Roti (@supriyan) November 7, 2018

There were even those who suggested that Kohli should stick to doing what he does best.

Lol. Guy takes offense so easily. With that being the case he shouldn't be doing 'mean tweets' at all. 😂 — Denz Mart (@MadMart05) November 6, 2018