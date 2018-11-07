×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Virat Kohli slammed after asking fan to leave India

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.24K   //    07 Nov 2018, 16:56 IST

Virat Kohli's comments have sparked a fresh controversy
Virat Kohli's comments have sparked a fresh controversy

Virat Kohli may not be featuring in the T20I series against Windies but he has embroiled himself in a fresh controversy following his response to a fan, who said he enjoyed watching English and Australian batsmen. His comments haven't gone down too well on social media, with many slamming the Indian captain for his remarks. Footage of Kohli recording for his official app has emerged on social media in which he asks the fan who doesn't like Indian batsmen to go "live somewhere else".

While taking a look at his social media feed, the 30-year-old read out a tweet, which said: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians”.

He responded to the tweet by taking a dig at the fan, saying: “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

His remarks haven't gone down too well quite a few fans, who aren't happy with Kohli's attitude.



There were even those who suggested that Kohli should stick to doing what he does best.

Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Top 5 ODI knocks by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
India's Best Test XI under Virat Kohli in Indian conditions
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and the attainment of batting nirvana
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
7 Moments of brilliance in the last 20 years which every...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli describes his journey towards excellence 
RELATED STORY
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah remain top;...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The undisputed king of cricket
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the issues regarding India's No. 4 position...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us