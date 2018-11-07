Virat Kohli slammed after asking fan to leave India
Virat Kohli may not be featuring in the T20I series against Windies but he has embroiled himself in a fresh controversy following his response to a fan, who said he enjoyed watching English and Australian batsmen. His comments haven't gone down too well on social media, with many slamming the Indian captain for his remarks. Footage of Kohli recording for his official app has emerged on social media in which he asks the fan who doesn't like Indian batsmen to go "live somewhere else".
While taking a look at his social media feed, the 30-year-old read out a tweet, which said: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians”.
He responded to the tweet by taking a dig at the fan, saying: “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”
His remarks haven't gone down too well quite a few fans, who aren't happy with Kohli's attitude.
There were even those who suggested that Kohli should stick to doing what he does best.