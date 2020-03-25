Virat Kohli takes to Twitter and urges his followers to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak

Virat Kohli urged his followers on Twitter to stay at home and take necessary precautions during the lockdown.

Kohli may not play competitive cricket for a while with tournaments being cancelled or postponed amid the outbreak.

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 2

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced on Tuesday that the country would be under lockdown for the next 3 weeks. Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, took to Twitter along with his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, to urge his fellow countrymen to follow the lockdown and stay safe.

"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united, please. It's a plea to everyone," Kohli captioned the tweet.

Welcoming the PM’s announcement, Kohli urged his fans to stay at home and remain responsible in this fight against coronavirus.

The stylish right-hander, along with Ms. Sharma, requested his social media followers to stay safe and save their families, in the process. They also advised their fans to avoid blind faith, saying one careless mistake could cost the country.

The couple ended the video by urging all watching to show unity and save their lives and the country.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Kohli is unlikely to be playing competitive cricket anytime soon with the COVID-19 outbreak leading to the cancellation of various sporting events across the world. While the Indian captain was set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL season, it now looks increasingly likely that the tournament will be cancelled keeping the safety of everybody involved in mind.