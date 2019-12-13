Virat Kohli: The people's champion

90's kids will remember Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lighting up WWE arenas with his trash talk, exuberance, and electrifying moves in the wrestling ring. In a totally different sport, in an entirely different country, Virat Kohli is creating the same excitement amongst fans and experts alike.

In the recently concluded series against the West Indies, Virat Kohli produced jaw-dropping performances as he battered the bowling and left the opposition and audience gobsmacked with his glorious shot selection.

In the first T20 in Hyderabad, Virat Kohli did what he does best, dictating a high-pressure chase to perfection. Although he started poorly, not timing the ball properly, he suddenly got his rhythm after an altercation with the bowler and then never looked back. If you bowled it on his legs, he used his flexible wrists to whip the ball away, and anything outside the off-stump, he caressed through or over the covers.

In the series decider in Mumbai, Kohli was a completely different beast. After losing to the same opposition in the T20 World Cup semi-final, at the same venue, he chose a different tactic and was aggressive from the outset. His 70 off 29 ensured West Indies were out of the game for the entirety of the match, handing India a hard-fought series win. His stance was more open but the shots once again were just flabbergasting. It just goes to show that this man understands the demands of each format of the game and plays according to the situation. On top of that, he has the skill and talent to execute his plans to perfection and keep everyone on their feet.

An aggressive showman

Apart from high-class batsmanship from Kohli this series, we also saw shades of the young Virat Kohli. Aggressive with both bat and tongue, he sledged the West Indian bowlers continuously and was not shy in praising his own shots. It was full on entertainment, particularly in the way Kohli mimicked Kesrick Williams' signature celebration, after dispatching him for six in Hyderabad.

Much like "The Rock", Kohli backs up his talk with action, which makes it all the more compelling for viewers. The main difference is that the Rock had a mic and Kohli doesn't but you don't have to be a master in lip reading to understand what the Indian captain is saying.

All in all it is a pleasure watching Virat Kohli on the field, his positive vibes are contagious for everyone involved in the game and the best part is that though he is getting older, but there is no decrease in enthusiasm. For now make the most of watching this genius at work and if you ever have the opportunity of watching him live in the stadium, grab it with both hands and don't miss a second of his performance.

Kohli has won praises from everyone around the world after his series-deciding knock. Experts from across the border in Pakistan have likened the Indian Superhero to Sir Vivian Richards, who himself has praised Kohli on social media.

