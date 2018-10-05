×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli: The Ultimate Professional

Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
News
46   //    05 Oct 2018, 11:10 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Determination and grit personified

Another series, another century for Virat Kohli. So, what’s new? The 24th Test century for the Indian captain on a ‘flat’ Indian pitch against a depleted West Indian attack may not seem worth much. Especially, after the high of scoring almost 600 runs in the just concluded England series on their home soil. But is it really that easy?

Though it may seem incredulous, there are actually several instances of wonderful batsmen who were quite successful in away matches, but fared poorly in home matches. India’s own Mohinder Amarnath had home and away averages of 30.44 and 51.86, respectively.

Some great batsmen who had significantly lower averages at home compared to their averages in away matches are Wally Hammond, Allan Border, Stephen Fleming and Graeme Smith. Even AB de Villiers enjoyed much less success at home (47.99) compared to his exploits in away matches (57.22).

A possible reason for the significant dip in home averages for many such players could be that their focus and determination to do well in foreign conditions come down a notch in the more familiar conditions at home. In the highest form of cricket, and at the highest level, such a minor dip is enough for a major dip in performance.

It is only the ultimate professional who never lets his guard down, regardless of the opposition or the condition. A true cricketer would never take any of his challenges lightly. To do so would be disrespecting the opposition.

To maintain an average above fifty in all formats, and especially to have and maintain an average of above fifty in Tests, both away and home, after playing 72 Tests is the mark of a great batsman – one who never lets his guard down.

When Virat takes his time off from cricket, one may see him enjoying his life with friends and family, as any individual is entitled to do. But once on the cricket field, one can rest assured he is going to give his absolute best – whether it is in the swinging conditions of Edgbaston where almost all other batsmen struggle to survive or the batting paradise of Rajkot where young guns like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant pulverize the opposition.

Amidst the abject failures or rousing successes of his batting partners, Virat remains focused on his primary job – to score runs – in every condition and against every opposition. He is, after all, the ultimate professional.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
3 issues for skipper Virat Kohli to resolve before...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
Will India's Test series against Windies will be helpful...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh group hacks Kohli's website, WI star to miss...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test
IND 495/5 (115.2 ov)
WIN
LIVE
Day 2 | India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us