Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli: The Unannounced King, who already Rules

Gaurav Bajaj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.20K   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:24 IST

Past decade has seen a number of changes in world cricket. From the growth of t20 cricket to India becoming a powerhouse on the world stage. Above all, one major highlight has been the rise of a man who came into the scene and had the potential of becoming the king, but someone who believed he already was one.


Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

It has now been a longtime debate on whether or not Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world which seems absurd. If you see the last 4 years and his performance in all the formats, he by far has been the best compared to his contemporaries. Why do I say this? When we talk about ODIs, there has been no comparison to this bloke. Not only in the present times, he arguably sits in the top 3 greatest ODI batsman of all times, a list which includes Tendulkar and Richards and it should not be of any surprise if he eventually goes on to become the greatest of all time but let's keep that for another day. An average above 50 in the T20 format is unreal. Although it is still a debate on whether he has overtaken Steven Smith in the test format, yet he is right up there.

When you play against Virat Kohli, you are not only playing against a cricketer but also a warrior who wants nothing but winning. People can speak whatever they want about his approach but the amount of focus and energy he has before each delivery, be it batting or on the field must be physically and mentally exhaustive and to be able to do that bowl after bowl, match after match, series after series is quite inhuman.

People like KP, VVS Laxman and Azharuddin, all of them used to play from the stumps, yet Virat Kohli has certain arrogance when he does that. When Lasith Malinga tried to fire in those deadly yorkers, those deliveries were good enough to test the best in the business and yet he made it ridiculously easy. Often your strength brings out your weaknesses which exactly happened during 2014 England tour when he couldn't play the fifth stump line and 4 years later he plays cover drive in the seaming conditions better than any other batsman which just goes to show the skill set that the man possesses.

A real tough guy who was born to bat and to play the great game of cricket is now ruling the cricketing world. It has been a privilege to watch the growth of someone who already has reached a stage where he has earned himself the title of legend with fifty per cent of his career still to be unfolded. 

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time BCCI
Gaurav Bajaj
CONTRIBUTOR
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli becomes second most successful Indian captain...
RELATED STORY
In Numbers: Celebrating 10 years of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Bigger challenge awaits Virat...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Stats: Unstoppable Virat Kohli equals Virender Sehwag's...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us