Virat Kohli trolls Kuldeep Yadav's football skills on Instagram

  • Virat Kohli spoke about how Kuldeep Yadav appears a professional footballer, but his skills spell another tale.
  • Virat Kohli spoke about his hunger for fitness, his journey to stardom in a chat with Sunil Chhetri.
Modified 17 May 2020, 20:26 IST

Virat Kohli spoke about Kuldeep Yadav
Virat Kohli spoke about Kuldeep Yadav's football skills

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Sunday trolled compatriot Kuldeep Yadav's football skills, during an Instagram Live chat session with Indian football team captain, Sunil Chhetri.

During the chat session, Chhetri asked Virat Kohli to name the worst footballer in the Indian team and the stylish batsman shed light on how Kuldeep Yadav appears a good footballer but is pretty clumsy with his football skills.

"Kuldeep Yadav is such a big fan of football and Neymar. He can play only online. He seems like a professional but if you give him the ball, it's not something (play football) he can do," Virat Kohli said. 

Kuldeep Yadav is a self-confessed fan of Brazilian football and Neymar, and the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner has also spoken multiple times about how he and Virat Kohli have friendly arguments since the Indian cricket team captain is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virat Kohli has changed the culture of the Indian cricket team

Over the last few years, many Indian cricketers have shared stories of how the Indian cricket team members indulge in friendly bouts of FIFA. However, playing a friendly game of football is also a major part of the Indian cricket team's training routine ahead of a match or series.

And, one of the fittest cricket players in the sport, Virat Kohli has been at the forefront of raising the standards of fitness routines in the Indian cricket team. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan also spoke highly of Virat Kohli and emphasised on how the Indian captain has changed the culture of the Indian team.

"Virat Kohli has led from the front and has changed the culture of the Indian team. He's so fit, we also feel that we need to be fit, even the fast bowlers are fit, it's a very good thing. It's great for the next generation that they will come into the team fully fit," Dhawan said.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt on the training routines and camps for the Indian cricket team, it remains to see when the Indian team stars return to the cricket field.


Published 17 May 2020, 20:26 IST
