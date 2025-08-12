Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - comparing their stats in ODI cricket

Team India star Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, particularly in the white-ball formats. If we talk about one-day cricket in particular, there have been few batters in history who have been as successful and consistent as the 36-year-old.

Kohli (14,181 runs) is currently third on the list of batters with most runs in one-day cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) have scored more runs than the former India captain in ODIs. There may be some uncertainty over his future in the game, but his legacy will remain intact irrespective of what shape his career takes from this point.

Apart from Tendulkar, Kohli is also sometimes compared to West Indies batting legend Brian Lara. In this feature, we compare the ODI stats of Kohli and Lara.

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has a better average in ODIs?

Kohli has so far featured in 302 ODIs and has scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. Of his 14,000-plus runs, 2,451 runs have come against Australia from 50 matches at an average of 54.46. He has also scored 2,652 runs in 56 ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 60.27. Further, Kohli averages 65.39 in 31 matches against South Africa and 55.23 in 33 one-dayers against New Zealand.

Lara played 299 ODIs during his illustrious career, scoring 10,405 runs at an average of 40.48. The former West Indies skipper scored 1,858 runs in 51 matches against Australia at an average of 39.53. He also scored 1,068 runs in 28 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 50.85. Further, Lara averaged 43.19 in 48 matches against Pakistan and 48.78 in 25 matches against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has scored more hundreds in ODIs?

In 302 matches, Kohli has scored 51 hundreds, a record for the most number of tons in the format. Of his 51 centuries, 10 have come against Sri Lanka, nine against West Indies and eight against Australia. He has also notched up six tons against New Zealand, five each against South Africa and Bangladesh, four against Pakistan, three against England and one against Zimbabwe.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 290 14,181 57.88 93.34 183 51 74 Brian Lara 289 10,405 40.48 79.51 169 19 63

(Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara batting stats in ODIs)

As for Lara, he hit 19 hundreds in his one-day career. Of his ODI tons, five came against Pakistan and three each against Australia and South Africa. The southpaw also hit two tons each against New Zealand and Sri Lanka one each against England, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record in winning causes in ODIs?

Kohli has been part of 187 ODIs that India have won. In 180 innings, he has scored 10,324 run at an average of 74.27 and a strike rate of 96.61. As many as 43 of his 51 hundreds have come in wins, with a best of 183 that was registered against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2012 Asia Cup. Seven of his tons came in losses and one in a tied match.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 180 10,324 74.27 96.91 183 43 45 Brian Lara 134 6,553 61.82 86.32 169 16 42

(Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara batting stats in wins in ODIs)

Of his 299 matches, Lara featured in 139 ODIs in which he was on the winning side. In 134 innings, he scored 6,553 runs at an average of 61.82 and a strike rate of 86.32. Sixteen of Lara's hundreds came in winning causes and three in defeats. His best of 169 was registered against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 1995.

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record in away ODIs?

Kohli has played 121 ODIs away from home so far. In 115 innings, he has scored 5,394 runs at an average of 54.48 and a strike rate of 90.79, with the aid of 21 hundreds and 25 half-centuries. At neutral venues, the right-handed batter has 2,462 runs in 54 innings, averaging 60.04, with six tons and 15 half-centuries.

Lara played 94 away ODIs during his career. In 93 innings, he scored 3,212 runs at an average of 37.78 and a strike rate of 77.13, with six hundreds and 21 fifties. At neutral venues, he played 114 games. In 111 innings, Lara totaled 3,969 runs at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of 81.93, with seven tons and 22 fifties.

