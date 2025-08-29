Virat Kohli vs Cheteshwar Pujara - comparing their stats in the Ranji Trophy

Indian cricket has seen two of its best Test batters of this generation, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, retire from the format this year. The former retired from Tests in May, just before the England tour, while the latter announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket a few days back.

Ad

The duo played massive roles in India's Test domination in the second half of the 2010s and the early part of the 2020s. While Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs and 30 centuries, Pujara ended his with 7,195 runs and 19 tons.

The two stalwarts also enjoyed tremendous success at the domestic level, especially in the Ranji Trophy. Both batters started their first-class careers in the middle of the 2000s and dominated in the Ranji Trophy to earn national selection.

Ad

Trending

Kohli and Pujara continued playing Ranji Trophy games even after becoming regulars in the Indian Test side. However, the former being a sure starter in all three formats for India meant he played considerably Ranji Trophy seasons in comparison to the Saurashtra right-hander.

On that note, let us compare Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's Ranji Trophy numbers over their illustrious careers.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy career breakdown

Virat Kohli began his Ranji Trophy career for Delhi in the 2006/07 season, with his debut game coming against Tamil Nadu. He scored only 10 in Delhi's lone innings in the match that ended in a draw.

Ad

However, the right-hander blossomed in the next few seasons to break through in the Indian Test side in 2011.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy numbers

The now-36-year-old had a passable debut Ranji season in 2006, averaging 36.71 in six outings. Kohli impressed in the following season in 2007, finishing with an average of over 53, including two centuries, in five games.

Ad

After another sub-par season in 2008, the champion batter enjoyed back-to-back excellent Ranji seasons in 2009 and 2010, averaging over 93 and 56, respectively. Since his Indian Test debut in 2011, Kohli has only played two Ranji Trophy matches for the rest of his career in the 2012 and 2024 seasons.

His overall Ranji Trophy numbers read an impressive 1,580 runs in 24 games at an average of 49.38, with five centuries and as many half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Ranji Trophy career breakdown

Cheteshwar Pujara debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra in the 2005 season against Vidarbha. Like Kohli, the recently retired Pujara also struggled in his maiden encounter, scoring only 25 runs across the two innings.

Ad

However, the rest of his Ranji Trophy career was full of runs at a machine-like efficiency.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Ranji Trophy numbers

Pujara has played in every Ranji season since his debut in 2005, barring the 2020 season, which was canceled due to COVID-19. The champion right-hander has scaled heights that very few batters from the country have in the Ranji Trophy.

Ad

The 38-year-old averaged over 100 twice for an entire season in 2012 and 2013. Pujara also averaged over 70 in five other seasons in his remarkable Ranji Trophy career.

The right-hander finished his overall Ranji career with an extraordinary 7,736 runs in 89 outings at an average of almost 64, including 25 centuries and as many half-centuries.

Comparing Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara

It is not often that Virat Kohli gets soundly beaten in a contest on batting numbers in any format of the game. However, when it comes to the Ranji Trophy, Pujara belongs in the topmost echelon among batters in Indian cricket.

Ad

While Kohli's overall Ranji numbers are impressive in isolation, they pale in comparison to his former Team India teammate.

Virat Kohli vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Ranji Numbers

While the massive difference in quantitative numbers, runs, centuries, and half-centuries can be attributed to the disparity in the matches played, Pujara's average of 63.93 is vastly superior to Kohli's 49.38. The considerably higher average showcases Pujara's unmatched consistency in the Ranji Trophy, making him the clear winner in this comparison.

Winner: Cheteshwar Pujara

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news