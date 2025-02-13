Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever grace the game of cricket. Although he has not been in his prime form in recent times, his numbers remain exceptional, especially in limited-overs formats, with a particular dominance in 50-over cricket.

The Delhi-born cricketer has played 297 ODIs for India, scoring 13,963 runs at an average of 57.93. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) in the all-time list, with 73 fifties and 50 centuries — the most by any player in the format.

Meanwhile, his former RCB teammate, Chris Gayle, holds the record for the most ODI runs for the West Indies. The explosive batter accumulated 10,425 runs in 298 matches at an average of 38.04, including 53 fifties, 25 centuries, and a highest score of 215.

With both players boasting remarkable records, this article will compare their statistics in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in the Champions Trophy

#1 Overall runs

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle holds the record for the most runs in ICC Champions Trophy history, with 791 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 88.77. His record includes one fifty and three centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 133.

Player Matches/Runs

Average/Strike rate Fifties/Hundreds Chris Gayle 17/791

52.73/88.77 1/3 Virat Kohli 13/529

88.16/92.32 5/0

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 529 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 88.16 and a strike rate of 92.32. His tally includes five fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 96.

#2 Statistics of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle across editions

Throughout his career, Chris Gayle competed in four editions of the ICC Champions Trophy (2002, 2004, 2006, and 2013).

The 2002 edition of the Champions Trophy was hosted by Sri Lanka, where Chris Gayle played two matches, scoring 82 runs at an average of 41, with a highest score of 49. Meanwhile, the tournament trophy was shared between India and Sri Lanka after the rain-affected final ended in a no-result.

In the 2004 edition, hosted by England, West Indies emerged as champions. Gayle featured in four matches, amassing 139 runs at an average of 34.75, including one half-century, with his highest score being 99 against Bangladesh.

Player Edition/Runs Average/Strike rate Fifties/Hundreds Chris Gayle 2002/82 41/84.53 0/0

2004/139 34.75/72.39 1/0

2006/474 79/92.94 0/3 2013/96 32/104.34 0/0

In the 2006 edition, hosted by India, Australia claimed the title. Gayle delivered a remarkable performance, scoring 474 runs in eight matches at an average of 79, including three centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 133 against South Africa in the second semi-final.

In the 2013 edition, hosted by England, India won the championship. Gayle played in three matches, accumulating 96 runs at an average of 32, with his highest score being 39 against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has participated in three editions of the ICC Champions Trophy (2009, 2013, and 2017).

In the 2009 edition, hosted by South Africa, Australia emerged as the champions. Kohli played three matches, scoring 95 runs at an average of 95, with his highest score being an unbeaten 79 against the West Indies.

Player Edition/Runs Average/Strike Rate Fifties/Hundreds Virat Kohli 2009/95 95/74.21 1/0 2013/176 58.66/95.65 1/0 2017/258 129/98.85 3/0

Kohli played a pivotal role in India's 2013 Champions Trophy win in England. The right-handed batter scored 176 runs in five innings at an average of 58.66, including one fifty, with his highest score being an unbeaten 58 against Sri Lanka.

In the 2017 edition, hosted by England and Wales, India failed to defend their title, losing to Pakistan in the final. However, Kohli had a strong tournament, scoring 258 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 129. He hit three fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 96 against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Chris Gayle appeared in 17 Champions Trophy matches for the West Indies, helping the team secure 12 victories. In those games, the left-handed batter scored 648 runs at an impressive average of 64.8, with three centuries and one fifty to his name.

Player Runs in a winning cause Average Fifties/Hundreds Chris Gayle 648 64.8 1/3 Virat Kohli 508 169.33 5/0

Virat Kohli has featured in 13 Champions Trophy matches for India, with the Men in Blue winning nine of them. In those games, the seasoned batter has accumulated 508 runs at an impressive average of 169.33, including five fifties.

