Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats in ODI cricket

Team India batting superstar Virat Kohli will be back in action when the Men in Blue face Australia in a three-match ODI series Down Under. The much-awaited series will kick-off with the first match in Perth on October 19. The subsequent one-dayers will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year. In five matches, he contributed 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89. Since the former captain has retired from Tests and T20Is, ODIs is the only format in which he will now be seen representing India.

Kohli and his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle are considered among the biggest names in one-day cricket. Ahead of the India vs Australia series, we compare their batting stats in the one-day format.

Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - Who has scored more runs and has a better average in ODI cricket?

Kohli has played 302 ODIs in which he has amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34. Of his one-day runs, 2,451 have come in 50 matches against Australia at an average of 54.46. He has also scored 2,652 runs in 56 ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 60.27) and 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against West Indies (average 66.50).

Gayle has featured in 301 ODIs in which he has scored 10,480 runs at an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 87.19. Of his one-day runs, 1,632 have come in 36 matches against England at an average of 51. He has also scored 1,334 runs in 41 matches against India (average 32.53) and 1,026 runs in 30 ODIs against New Zealand (average 39.46).

Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - Who has scored more hundreds in ODI cricket?

Kohli has smashed 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries in his one-day career. His best of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2012 Asia Cup. Of his 51 ODI tons, 10 have come against Sri Lanka, nine against West Indies, eight against Australia and six against New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 302 14,181 57.88 93.34 183 51 74 Chris Gayle 301 10,480 37.83 87.19 215 25 54

(Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - ODI batting stats comparison)

Gayle has notched up 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in one-day cricket. His best of 215 came off 147 balls against Zimbabwe in Canberra in the 2015 World Cup. Of his 25 ODI tons, four each have come against England and India and three apiece against Pakistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better record in wins in ODI cricket?

Kohli has been part of 187 ODIs that Team India have won. In winning causes, the right-handed batter has amassed 10,324 runs at an average of 74.27 and a strike rate of 96.61. The RCB star has 43 hundreds and 45 fifties in ODI wins. In 100 matches in losing causes, the 36-year-old has seven tons and 28 fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 187 10,324 74.27 96.61 183 43 45 Chris Gayle 118 5,265 50.62 89.23 215 14 30

(Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - ODI batting stats comparison in wins)

Gayle has been part of 118 ODI matches that the West Indies have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 5,265 runs at an average of 50.62 and a strike rate of 89.23. The left-handed batter has 14 hundreds and 30 fifties in ODI wins. In losing causes, he has 11 hundreds and 24 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better record in ICC ODI events?

Kohli has played 55 matches in ICC ODIs events and has scored 2,542 runs, averaging 63.55 at a strike rate of 88.54. In 37 ODIs in the World Cup, he has scored 1,795 runs, averaging 59.83 at a strike rate of 88.20, with five hundreds and 12 fifties. In 18 Champions Trophy matches, he has 747 runs at an average of 74.70 and a strike rate of 89.35, with one hundred and six fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 37 1,795 59.83 88.20 117 5 12 Chris Gayle 35 1,186 35.93 90.53 215 2 6

(Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - World Cup batting stats comparison in wins)

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 18 747 74.70 89.35 100* 1 6 Chris Gayle 17 791 52.73 88.77 133* 3 1

(Virat Kohli vs Chris Gayle - Champions Trophy batting stats comparison in wins)

In 52 matches in ICC ODI events, Gayle has scored 1,977 runs at an average of 41.18 and a strike rate of 89.82. The West Indian star has scored 1,186 runs in 35 World Cup matches, averaging 35.93 at a strike rate of 90.53, with two tons and six fifties. In 17 Champions Trophy games, he has 791 runs, averaging 52.73 at a strike rate of 88.77, with three hundreds and one half-century.

