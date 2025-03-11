Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats in ICC ODI finals

Star batters Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson had impressive 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns for their respective nations. Kohli scored 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89. The 36-year-old contributed an unbeaten 100 in the group match against Pakistan and 84 off 98 in the first semifinal against Australia.

Williamson ended his 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with 200 runs in five innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 85.47. The 34-year-old compiled a valiant 81 off 120 balls against India in the group stage and followed it up with 102 off 94 against South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore.

Both Kohli and Williamson fell cheaply in the final on Sunday, March 9. While the Indian batter was out for one off two balls, the Kiwi managed 11 off 14 balls. Following the conclusion of the 2025 Champions Trophy, we compare the stats of the two batting greats in ICC ODI finals.

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - Who has performed better in ICC ODI World Cup finals?

Kohli has been part of two ICC ODI World Cup finals - 2011 and 2023. In two innings, he has scored 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 79.46, with one half-century to his name.

The right-handed batter contributed 35 off 49 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He featured in a crucial 83-run stand with Gautam Gambhir (97) for the third wicket after India had lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early in a chase of 275. The Men in Blue ended up winning the final by six wickets.

Kohli contributed 54 off 63 in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The sedate knock ended when he chopped a delivery from Australian skipper Pat Cummins back onto his stumps. Batting first, India were all out for 240 and ended up losing the final by six wickets.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 2 89 44.50 79.46 54 0 1 0 0 Kane Williamson 2 42 21 48.83 30 0 0 0 0

(Batting stats in ODI World Cup finals)

Like Kohli, Williamson has also featured in two ICC ODI World Cup finals - in 2015 and 2019. In two innings, he has managed 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 48.83.

The Kiwi made 12 off 33 balls in the 2015 final against Australia in Melbourne, chipping a return catch to Mitchell Johnson. New Zealand lost the match by seven wickets. Williamson was out for 30 off 53 in the 2019 final against England in Lord's, caught behind off Liam Plunkett. The final went into the Super Over, which was tied. England were rather bizarrely declared winners on boundary count.

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - Who has performed better in Champions Trophy finals?

Kohli has been a part of three ICC Champions Trophy finals. And while India have won two of them, his record in the knockout games is rather underwhelming. In three innings, he has 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 108.88.

Kohli scored 43 off 34 in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England in Birmingham. He was the top scorer in a clash reduced to 20 overs per team as India won a low-scoring thriller by five runs.

The No. 3 batter led the side in the 2017 final against Pakistan at The Oval. He was out for five off nine balls, dismissed by Mohammad Amir after surviving a dropped chance on the previous delivery. India were chasing 339, but were all out for 158, losing by 180 runs. Kohli was out for one off two balls in Dubai on Sunday. He was trapped lbw by off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 3 49 16.33 108.88 43 0 1 0 0 Kane Williamson 1 11 11 78.57 11 0 0 0 0

(Batting stats in Champions Trophy finals)

Williamson has featured in one ICC Champions Trophy final, which was against India in Dubai in the recently concluded edition. He was out for 11 off 14 balls. The right-handed batter struck one four in his knock before he chipped a simple return catch to India's left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - Overall stats in ICC ODI finals

Looking at Kohli's overall record in ICC ODI finals (World Cup + Champions Trophy), he has totaled 138 runs in five innings at an average of 27.60 at an average of 87.89, with one half-century to his name.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 5 138 27.60 87.89 54 0 1 0 0 Kane Williamson 3 53 17.66 53 30 0 0 0 0

(Overall batting stats in ICC ODI finals)

On the other hand, Williamson has featured in three ICC ODI finals and has scored 53 runs at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 53, with a best of 30. It remains to be seen whether he gets another chance to feature in an ICC ODI final.

