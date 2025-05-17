Virat Kohli vs Kevin Pietersen - comparing their stats after 104 Tests

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen are modern-day cricketing greats, with their hunger and ability to win matches single-handedly. Their personality and on-field presence often instilled confidence in their respective teams.

When talking about their Test career, Kohli played from 2011 to 2025, and garnered 9,230 runs in 123 games, with 31 fifties and 30 centuries. Meanwhile, Pietersen represented England from 2005 to 2014 in the longest format.

On that note, let's take a look at how Kevin Pietersen compares to Virat Kohli after 104 Tests.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 104 177 8,119 Kevin Pietersen 104 181

8,181

In his first 104 Tests, Virat Kohli had garnered 8,119 runs across 177 innings. 2018 was the best year for Kohli as he slammed 1,322 runs in 13 games at an average of 55.08.

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen retired with 8,181 runs in the red-ball format in 181 innings. Pietersen's best tally was recorded in 2006, when he accumulated 1,343 runs at an average of 53.72.

#2 Average

Player Innings Average 50/100 Virat Kohli 178 48.69 28/27 Kevin Pietersen 181 47.29 35/23

Kohli's spurt in average can largely be credited to his supreme consistency from 2016 to 2019. The right-hander slammed six double centuries and helped the Indian team remain in the top position in the Test rankings.

In total, Kohli hit 28 fifties and 27 centuries, with his top score of 254* coming against South Africa in 2019.

Pietersen held the average of 47.29 until his last Test in 2014, while registering 35 fifties and 23 centuries. The charismatic batter produced his best knock of 227 during the Ashes 2010, which paved the way for England's dominating victory.

#3 Most runs on foreign soil

Player Matches (away soil) Innings Runs Average 50/100 Virat Kohli 58 106 4,272 41.47 16/14 Kevin Pietersen 51 92 3,644 41.89 17/8

In his first 104 Tests, Virat Kohli had played 58 games outside India. In these games, he scored 4,272 runs at an average of 41.47, with 16 half-centuries and 14 tons.

One of Kohli's finest Test knocks came during the 2014-15 Tour to Australia, where he smashed 169 and helped India save the Melbourne Test.

In 51 Tests on away soil, Kevin Pietersen garnered 3,644 runs at an average of 41.89. In these stints, Pietersen clobbered 17 fifties and eight centuries. His best tally of six fifties and two centuries was recorded in Australia.

One of the most highly rated knocks of Pietersen came during the 2012 Tour to India, where he hit 186 in Mumbai to help England win the game and eventually the series.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in a winning cause % of runs in winning cause 50/100 Virat Kohli 8,119 4,332 53.35 13/11 Kevin Pietersen 8,181 3,655 44.67 13/11

When it comes to contributing to a team's winning cause, Virat Kohli scored 4,332 runs in his first 104 Tests, which accounts for 53.35% of runs. The stats included 13 fifties and 11 centuries.

Notably, Kohli registered scores of 97 & 103 during the Nottingham Test in India's 2018 Tour to England, which paved the way for the side's 203-run win.

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen has 44.67% (3,655 runs) of the total runs in a winning cause for England. He also had scored 13 half-centuries and 11 tons.

It is worth noting that Pietersen was the top scorer in the Ashes 2005 with 473 runs, and helped England win the series for the first time after 1986/87.

Conclusion

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen are neck-to-neck in terms of runs and average in their first 104 Tests. The duo's performances are also difficult to separate on foreign soil, especially in terms of average. Despite Kohli hitting more centuries, Pietersen caught up to him with his consistent contributions on away soil.

However, Virat Kohli is rightfully the better performer when it comes to winning games for the side with his contributions. Although both have hit almost the same number of fifties/centuries, Kohli has been more consistent for his side than Pietersen.

