Virat Kohli vs Marnus Labuschagne - comparing their stats after 66 ODIs ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Team India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne are two batters who have a lot in common, especially when their batting style in ODIs are concerned. Tailor-made for anchoring, the pair are absolutely clinical as far as strike rotation and pacing of the innings is concerned.

Ad

Both players are set for a return to international cricket under different circumstances. Virat Kohli features for Team India for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy, as he has already retired from the other formats of the game. Marnus Labuschagne, on the other hand, returns to the setup after a topsy-turvy phase in his career.

The right-handed batter was dropped from the Test side after featuring as an opener in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa. Meanwhile, he struggled in his recent ODI outing, recording only two runs in two innings in the home series against the Proteas.

Ad

Trending

However, since then, he has been in red-hot form, scoring three centuries in his last four innings across formats for Queensland. He earned himself a recall to the ODI squad after being initially ignored following Cameron Green's injury setback.

Labuschagne and Kohli are set to be the focal points of the series, especially the way they tackle the middle overs and keep things ticking against spin bowling.

On that note, let us take a look at Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne's stats after 66 ODIs ahead of the AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series.

Ad

#1 Overall Stats

In terms of overall numbers, Virat Kohli has a considerable advantage, led by a strong average compared to Labuschagne's mediocre numbers, considering his potential. A notable aspect is how similar their strike rates are, which once again, illustrates how their batting style and approach mirror one another.

Another thing to note is the fact how much time it took for them to reach the landmark of 66 ODIs. Kohli reached his 66th appearance during the home series against England in 2011, shortly after the third anniversary of his debut.

Ad

Labuschagne, however, who has been in and out of the ODI team, has taken close to six years to feature in the same number of matches.

Player Name Runs Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 2496 45.38 82.70 Marnus Labuschagne 1871 34.65 83.56

Ad

#2 Home and Away Stats

Virat Kohli

The ace batter was known to be strong across all conditions in white-ball formats from the get-go. His ODI debut came away from home, during a tour of Sri Lanka in 2008. It was evident from that point itself that alien conditions won't be an issue going forward.

His first 66 ODIs include some memorable displays, such as his maiden ODI ton against Sri Lanka in a steep run chase at the Eden Gardens, as well as his World Cup debut, which also resulted in a hundred.

Ad

There is a negligible difference between his numbers from home and away in the initial phase of his career, which was a strong indicator of his long-term success.

Venue Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Home 23 999 47.57 85.31 Away 40 1497 44.03 86.01

Ad

Marnus Labuschagne

More than a third of Labuschagne's ODI appearances have come away from home. The right-handed batter made his debut in the testing subcontinent conditions in India, and made a strong impression straightaway. However, surprisingly, his home numbers are far from flattering.

In 18 appearances on home soil, he has failed to register double figures on half the occasions. He is yet to record a home ODI hundred, with his highest score being 70. In his last six ODI appearances in Australia, he has scored only 58 runs.

Ad

Venue Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Home 18 312 22.29 87.15 Away 48 1559 38.98 82.88

Ad

#3 Stats at No.4

Another common thread that connects Virat Kohli's early ODI career and Marnus Labuschagne is their batting position. The ace Indian batter made his debut at a time when the top order was stocked with names like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Rahul Dravid. As a result, he had to wait for his iconic No.3 spot. In the meantime, when the seniors were in the twilight of their careers, Kohli largely featured at No.4.

Ad

Marnus Labuschagne, on the other hand, had to be content with the No.4 spot since Steve Smith occupied the all-important No.4 spot.

Across their first 66 ODIs, the pair played a fair share of matches well into the middle order.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 17 831 59.36 85.06 Marnus Labuschagne 36 1374 38.17 87.74

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news