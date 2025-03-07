Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats in ICC ODI finals 

There will be high hopes from senior batter Virat Kohli when Team India take on New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The 36-year-old is India's leading run-getter in the ICC event, with 217 runs from four innings at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14, with one hundred and one half-century to his credit.

Kohli was dismissed for 22 off 38 balls in India's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. The right-handed batter did not look in great rhythm and managed only one four during his stay at the crease. The former India captain, though, was in his elements against Pakistan, scoring 100* off 111 balls as the Men in Blue chased down 242 in 42.3 overs.

After perishing for 11 off 14 in India's last group match against New Zealand, Kohli played a vital role in India's four-wicket triumph over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. After India were set 265 for victory, the former captain guided the chase with 84 off 98 balls.

When it comes to one-day cricket, Kohli is often compared to white-ball legend and former captain MS Dhoni. In this feature, we compare the batting stats of the two superstars in ICC ODI tournament finals.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Who has performed better in ICC ODI World Cup finals?

Kohli has featured in two ICC ODI World Cup finals - 2011 and 2023. In two innings, he has 89 runs to his name at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 79.46, with one fifty.

In the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a young Kohli scored 35 off 49 balls. He added 83 runs for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir (97) as the Men in Blue overcame a shaky start to chased down a target of 275.

In the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli scored 54 off 63 balls, hitting four fours. The right-handed batter was looking set for a big knock when he chopped a delivery from Australian captain Pat Cummins back onto his stumps. Batting first, India managed to put up only 240 on the board and lost the final by six wickets.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 2 89 44.50 79.46 54 0 1 0 0 MS Dhoni 1 91 - 115.18 91* 0 1 1 0

(Batting stats in ODI World Cup finals)

Dhoni featured in one ODI World Cup final and it was a hugely memorable one. He led India to victory in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 91 off 79 balls, which featured eight fours and two sixes, coming at a strike rate of 115.18. The keeper-batter finished off the game with an iconic six off Nuwan Kulasekara.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Who has performed better in Champions Trophy finals?

Kohli has been part of two back-to-back Champions Trophy finals - 2013 and 2017. In two innings, he has totaled 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 111.62. The Indian batter scored 43 off 34 against England in Birmingham in the 2013 summit clash. He was the top-scorer in the game, hitting four fours and a six, in a match reduced to 20 overs per side.

Captaining the Men in Blue, Kohli faltered in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Pakistan at The Oval. He was dismissed for five off nine balls by Mohammad Amir. The right-handed batter was dropped early in his innings, but perished very next ball. India were set to chase 339 in the game, but folded up for 158, going down to their arch-rivals by a whopping margin of 180 runs.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 2 48 24 111.62 43 0 0 0 0 MS Dhoni 2 4 2 20 4 0 0 0 1

(Batting stats in Champions Trophy finals)

Dhoni also featured in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy finals, but failed to make an impact with the willow, totaling only four runs. In the 2013 final against England in Birmingham, he was out for a four-ball duck as he upper cut Ravi Bopara to third man. In the 2017 final against Pakistan, Dhoni scored four off 16 balls. He top-edged a pull off Hasan Ali to the deep square leg fielder.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Overall stats in ICC ODI finals

Taking a look at combined stats in ICC ODI finals (World Cup + Champions Trophy), Kohli has featured in four games. In four innings, he has scored 137 runs, averaging 34.25 at a strike rate of 88.38, with a best of 54.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 4 137 34.25 88.38 54 0 1 0 0 MS Dhoni 3 95 47.50 95.95 91* 0 1 1 1

(Batting stats in World Cup + Champions Trophy finals)

As for Dhoni, in three innings he has 95 runs to his name at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 95.95, with one half-century. When he failed to make an impact with the bat in two Champions Trophy finals, he was outstanding in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

