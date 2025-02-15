Virat Kohli vs Rahul Dravid - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Team India has been among the most successful sides in the Champions Trophy - also referred to as the 'Mini World Cup.' As they embark on the journey to break a tie with Australia and clinch their third title in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, it would be worthwhile to deep-dive into two of their star performers in the tournament - Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

Dravid played in each of the first six Champions Trophy editions from 1998 to 2009 while Kohli has played in the last three Champions Trophies from 2009 to 2017. The duo are third and fourth, respectively, among the leading run-scorers for India in tournament history.

Dravid helped India become joint-winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy while Kohli played a massive role in India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. The right-handed batting pair are also among the all-time greats in the 50-over format, with Kohli currently on third among leading run-scorers and Dravid on 11th.

With the start of the 2025 Champions Trophy just a week away, let us compare the numbers of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in the tournament.

Overall numbers

To start the comparisons, let us look at the overall numbers of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in the Champions Trophy. This includes runs scored, centuries, and half-centuries.

While the duo did not always bat in the same positions, with Kohli predominantly batting at No. 3 and Dravid everywhere in the middle order, both boast incredible raw numbers.

Kohli vs Dravid in the Champions Trophy - Raw Numbers

There is very little to choose between the duo, with Dravid slightly getting the better of Kohli in runs and half-centuries. Yet, it must be noted that the former right-hander has also played six more matches than King Kohli.

The surprising aspect of the comparison is the absence of a three-figure score from both batters, especially Kohli, who is the all-time leader in ODI centuries with 50.

Impact numbers

Considering Kohli and Dravid have played an unequal number of games in the Champions Trophy, a look at impact numbers would offer a better comparison metric. Several players have often been accused of making inconsequential runs or accumulating runs without having an impact on the team's results.

Hence, more than the quantitative numbers from the previous section, categories like overall average, strike rate, average, and milestones in team wins would offer a better outlook on the two Indian legends.

Kohli vs Dravid in the Champions Trophy - Impact Numbers

As impressive as Dravid's impact numbers are, with an average of over 48 overall and in Indian wins at the Champions Trophy, they pale in comparison to Kohli's extraordinary numbers.

The champion batter can take massive confidence into the 2025 edition thanks to his incredible overall average of over 88 and an average of almost 170 in team wins in the event. Kohli has scored at least a half-century in five out of India's nine wins in the Champions Trophies he has been a part of.

Knockout games - Semi-final and final numbers

Several batters taste success in the league stage of major tournaments, considering the lower stakes and the presence of weaker opposition sides on offer. However, the all-time great batters are often defined by their ability to stand up and deliver consistently in the knockout games.

Thus, we look at how Dravid and Kohli performed in Champions Trophy semi-finals and finals through their respective careers.

Kohli vs Dravid in Champions Trophy knockouts

The above table clearly shows how clutch Kohli has been when it comes to the big semi-final and final matches of the Champions Trophy.

While Dravid's average of 37.25 in knockout games is nothing to sneeze at, Kohli's average of 101 at a strike rate of almost 110 in semi-finals and finals of the Champions Trophy places him in rarified air.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is fair to say Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have risen to the occasion consistently in the Champions Trophy over the years. Yet, a close look at the numbers that matter proves Kohli's dominance in the tournament compared to Dravid.

While the duo may have lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy together in a player-coach combination, there is only one winner in terms of their batting numbers in the Champions Trophy.

Winner: Virat Kohli

