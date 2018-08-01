Virat Kohli's brilliant direct hit to run out Joe Root is SK Play of the Day

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 2.29K // 01 Aug 2018, 22:29 IST

Virat Kohli's stunning effort allowed India to prise the door open

Much like the prelude in an orchestra, the opening day at Edgbaston served up an engrossing beginning to the eagerly awaited Test series between England and India. Just when it seemed as if the hosts were starting to take control of the game, skipper Virat Kohli produced a moment of magic to tilt the scales in the visitors' favour.

At 215/3, England were threatening to impose themselves through an enterprising partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Batting on 80, the setting appeared to be perfect for the captain to finally improve his conversion rate by reaching the three-figure mark.

Indian shoulders were drooping. Their desperation for a breakthrough earned fruition when Kohli pounced on the batsmen's propensity for taking risk. His swift pick-up and well-aimed throw rattled the stumps before Root could complete the second run.

Kohli spark reignites India's hopes

Joe Root was left to rue a horrific misjudgement at a pivotal moment in the day

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had bowled adeptly right from the outset, returned for another spell as the post-tea session hit the high note. A serendipitous edge from Bairstow brought the century partnership for the fourth wicket.

Bairstow nudged a good length delivery through the largely vacant leg-side region. With the ball veering into the mid-wicket area, Kohli set off. A slide and a rapid pick-up ensued. Despite being off balance, the Indian skipper managed to unfurl a strong throw.

Meanwhile, both batsmen watched the ball and deemed it safe enough to risk a second run. Bairstow was more inclined for the extra run. Root went with his partner's judgement between the wickets.

Much to England's dismay, Kohli's throw reached the business area before the non-striker got anywhere near the crease. Realising that the ball was on target to meet the stumps, Ashwin left its path unscathed.

The direct hit disturbed the woodwork well in time and caught Root at some distance from the crease. The agony was writ on the Yorkshireman's face as he walked away without even bothering to wait for the third umpire's signal. Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a sardonic grin.

England implode against persistent bowling

Having participated in his skipper's calamitous run-out, the onus was on Bairstow to convert his acceptable score into a meaningful one. However, the wicket-keeper batsman suffered a serious lapse in concentration.

Without any feet movement, Bairstow attempted a wild off-drive against a back of length delivery from Umesh Yadav. The subtle inward deviation caught the inside edge and the ball consequently cannoned on to the stumps.

England's woes were aggravated when Ashwin trapped the dangerous Jos Buttler in front. The experienced off-spinner proceeded to pick his third massive wicket of the day. Ben Stokes gave a tame return catch off a delivery which gripped on the surface.

From 215/3, England had collapsed to 243/7. Their much vaunted lower middle-order failed to capitalise on the platform provided by those above them. As for India, Kohli's remarkable effort in the field turned what could have been a dreary day into a promising one.