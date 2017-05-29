Old video reveals Virat Kohli’s first Bollywood crush

No, it's definitely not who you are thinking.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli and the stunning Anushka Sharma

What’s the story?

An old video resurfaced on social media depicting a young Virat Kohli in a candid chat with the popular VJ, Anusha Dandekar. The video from Virat’s past interview reveals who his first Bollywood crush was. During the interview, Virat was also asked questions about his quickest meal, quickest shower and also to reveal some locker-room secrets.

In case you didn’t know...

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is dating the stunning Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood-meets-cricket couple got to know one another at a TV commercial shoot.

Recently, the couple was said to take their relationship to the next level and were to get engaged at the start of the year. However, soon after the rumours went viral Virat stepped in and cleared all the confusion tweeting that they aren’t going to get engaged and if they were going to, they certainly wouldn’t keep it a secret.

The heart of the matter

Virat and Anushka make an adorable couple, there is no denying that. They are practically inseparable and are always seen together at the red-carpet events, movie premiers and engagement parties.

But here’s the twist, Anushka was not Virat’s first Bollywood crush. Long before Anushka, the young and rising Virat was mesmerised by the Bollywood actress, Genelia D’Souza.

In the video, during the rapid fire, Virat with a shy smile picked Genelia as the Bollywood actress he would like to see play cricket and when asked why, he replied saying ‘she’s cute’.

Also, during the chat, Virat was asked about any locker-room secret that the fans don’t know and his response was the players talk nothing cheesy before the game, but after the game, they all do have a drink and talk the weirdest of things ever which he couldn’t mention on TV.

What’s next?

If Virat watches the interview now, he would probably have a good laugh and get his focus back on the ICC Champions Trophy.

Kohli and his men have their second warm-up game against Bangladesh on 30th May, Tuesday.

Author’s take

Isn’t it alluring to see Kohli and Anushka together? And their cute candid moments, leave us with some inspiring relationship goals. The interview is probably the funniest thing one would see all day.

While Genelia is already happily married, Virat’s got the dazzling Anushka by his side. One really can’t complain.