Virender Sehwag hits back at Rashid Latif in response to his video

Rashid Latif had posted a video on Facebook almost a week ago.

Sehwag has finally responded to Latif

What’s the Story?

With a lot of tension between the two sides ahead of the all-important final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Virender Sehwag and Rashid Latif have been riling up fans of both sides with their actions on social media.

Almost a week after Latif had posted the video where he went on a 15-minute long rant about Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgarh responded and claimed to have never watched the video.

"This eventually portrays Rashid Latif's character. I haven't seen that video and neither do I want to. Whatever I had said was in good spirit and it should have been taken with a pinch of salt," he said in an interview with NDTV.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin injures his knee ahead of final

In case you didn’t know...

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman took to social media platform nearly a week ago and posted a video bashing Sehwag for the comments he had made against Pakistan.

He started his video by congratulating Pakistan and then went on to criticise team India. He stated that his response towards Sehwag is justified because the latter targeted the entire nation.

The Details:

Sehwag claimed to have not watch the video but despite that took to Twitter to respond to the video shortly after Latif had shared it on Facebook.

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

The banter between the two cricketers had begun after Sehwag had tweeted out after India’s victory against Pakistan in the group stage match of the Champions Trophy. He referred to Pakistan as India’s “beta” which means son in Hindi.

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

What’s Next?

India will now take on Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy at the Oval in London on June 18.

Author’s Take

Sehwag might have done a lot for Indian cricket in the past but his comments against Pakistan and Bangladesh (calling them as Beta and Pota) were extremely demeaning and have crossed the line. Similarly, Rashid Latif too went overboard with his comments against Sehwag.

There has not been any tension on the field between the two sides and Sehwag and Latif should learn from their youngsters and keep things clean between the two nations.