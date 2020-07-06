Virender Sehwag made my job as opener much easier: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has no regrets about his brief dalliance with the Indian team.

Virender Sehwag had made it clear to the team management that he preferred to have Aakash Chopra as an opening partner.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag.

For someone who scored over 10,800 runs in first-class cricket, former Delhi opener Aakash Chopra could only represent India in 10 Test matches. It didn’t help that Aakash Chopra was always batting alongside a phenomenal opener like Virender Sehwag at the other end.

Aakash Chopra, though, has no regrets about his brief dalliance with the Indian team. The former opener knew that with the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman in the Indian middle-order, the only slot open in the Indian playing XI was alongside Virender Sehwag.

In a Sportkeeda Instagram Live chat with Shanivi Sadana, Aakash Chopra said batting alongside Virender Sehwag made his life easier.

“The Indian batting order was so packed that there was only one slot open while batting alongside Virender Sehwag, and I took it up,” Aakash Chopra told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.

“Viru was making my job a lot easier because he was hitting good balls for fours. When someone does that, then opposition keeps focusing on them,” the 42-year-old added.

There is only one Virender Sehwag: Aakash Chopra

In fact, Virender Sehwag had made it clear to the team management that he preferred to have Aakash Chopra as an opener. One of the things that went in favour of the opening pair was the understanding in the running between the wickets as well.

“We ran really well between the stumps. Since he was hitting a lot of fours and sixes, it would have been natural if he (Sehwag) didn’t want to run much, but he wanted to take singles as soon as it was available,” Aakash Chopra, who averaged 23 after 10 Tests, said.

“Viru was absolutely outstanding; we go back a long way, we played school cricket together. I just wanted to enjoy from the best seat in the house but just leave it at that because there is only one Virender Sehwag,” the former Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals batsman added.

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra only managed to score a couple of fifties in his brief Test career and believes if he had converted a few of the 40s on the 2003 Australian tour into centuries, things might have been different in his career.

“I didn’t make the most of 10 opportunities that I got in Test matches. Out of the 10 Tests, I played six against Australia – THE best team of the time. I played 2 against Pakistan in Pakistan and only 2 in India against New Zealand.

“If there was a slightly easier start, things may have looked different,” Aakash Chopra said.

“I was lucky to part of 2 historic tours…against Australia 2003 (where we drew the series), the Pakistan series – we won the series.

“In the end, if I had scored more runs, converted those 30-40s into 100, things might have been different, and I could have lasted a little longer,” the former Delhi and Rajasthan cricketer felt.