Vitality Blast 2021: How did the international stars fare on Day 4 of the league?

Only one match was held on the fourth day of the Vitality Blast 2021. A few international stars were in action during the game between Sussex and Hampshire.

The game was full of excitement as the top players gave each other a tough contest at the County Ground in Hove.

On that note, let's take a look at how the top players fared on Day 4 of the Vitality Blast 2021.

James Vince (Hampshire)

Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast

James Vince opened the batting for Hampshire and scored 36 runs in 26 balls, a knock that included five fours and a six. The skipper was the top scorer for his side against Sussex as he led them from the front.

D'Arcy Short (Hampshire)

Short failed with the bat as he was dismissed for a run. With the ball, he went wicketless from his two-over spell.

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

England all-rounder Liam Dawson scored 16 runs off 12 balls at a strike rate of 133.33. He didn't have a good run with the ball either, as he went wicketless and conceded 30 runs from three overs.

Mason Crane (Hampshire)

Crane delivered an economical spell during Hampshire's previous Vitality Blast 2021 match. He went for 24 runs from four overs with no wickets to his name.

Travis Head (Sussex)

Head played a crucial knock of 23 runs off 12 balls at a strike rate of 191.67, which came in as a helping hand for his side as they went on to win the game by nine wickets.

Ravi Bopara (Sussex)

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Bopara came out to bat at the No. 3 position and notched up an unbeaten half-century. He scored 56 runs off 42 balls, including six fours and a six, which helped his side get past the victory line.

David Wiese (Sussex)

David Wiese neither got to bat nor bowl in the previous Vitality Blast 2021 fixture.

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Sussex skipper Chris Jordan finished with figures of 0/41 after four overs when his side played against Hampshire.

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Tymal Mills went for 35 runs from four overs but picked up the wicket of Liam Dawson.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar