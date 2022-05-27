Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 12, Hampshire vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Hampshire face Middlesex in the 12th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this South Group fixture.

Hampshire finished fourth in South Group last year with six wins. They then beat Nottinghamshire in the quarter-finals. However, their campaign came to an end with their defeat in the semi-finals against Somerset. Hampshire will look to go two better this time around.

Middlesex, on the other hand, started the tournament this year with a win over Gloucestershire. Skipper Stevie Eskinazi top-scored with 87 as they put up a huge total of 229/9 on the board.

Martin Anderson (3), Luke Hollman (2) and Blake Cullen (2) picked up wickets to restrict Gloucestershire to 199/9, winning the game by 30 runs.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Middlesex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is ideal for pacers. They are expected to be aided with swing and extra bounce off the surface. So batters need to spend some time in the middle.

Chasing will be difficult at this venue. Thus, batting first is the ideal choice on this track.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

There is expected to be a cloud cover. However, no rain is predicted during the game. The temperature will hover between eight and 20 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Aneurin Donald, Ross Whiteley, Joe Weatherley (WK), Ben McDermott, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal.

Middlesex

Stevie Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan, Martin Anderson, John Simpson (wk), Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Blake Cullen.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Hampshire are playing their first game of the season. They will take confidence from their campaign last year.

Middlesex, meanwhile, have started with an emphatic win. A cracking contest is thus on the cards.

Hampshire are expected to win a closely contested battle.

Prediction: Hampshire to win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee