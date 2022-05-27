Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 13, Kent vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Kent and Essex collide in the 13th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is set to host this South Group clash on Friday, May 27.

Kent are the defending champions of the Vitality T20 Blast. They beat Somerset in the final last year. However, they did not have an ideal start this year as Somerset avenged their loss in the final from last year.

Jack Leaning’s unbeaten 72 took Kent to 162/6. The total was comfortably chased down in 19.1 overs as Kent suffered an eight-wicket opening loss. They will be keen to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Essex did not have a productive outing last year. They could only manage to win five games, thus finishing seventh in the South Group standings.

Essex will be hoping for a better display this time around. Their batting struggled last season and the batters will have to step up if they are to make it to the knockouts this season.

Kent vs Essex Match Details

Match: Kent vs Essex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Kent vs Essex Pitch Report

The wicket at St Lawrence Ground is known to offer equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Therefore, we can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. That said, the captain winning the toss would prefer to bowl first and chase.

Kent vs Essex Weather Forecast

The forecast for the match is clear with no chances of rain. Temperatures are expected to hover around 10 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Kent vs Essex Probable XIs

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Sam Billings(c/wk), Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Matt Milnes, Marcus O'Riordan, Qais Ahmed.

Essex

Adam Wheater (wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Westley, Michael Pepper, Josh Rymell, Will Buttleman, Simon Harmer (c), Paul Walter, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Sam Cook.

Kent vs Essex Match Prediction

Although Kent have lost their opening game this season, they are expected to come back strong as they have put together a fine squad.

Essex will thus be challenged in their opening game. Kent are expected to win this contest.

Prediction: Kent to win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee