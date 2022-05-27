Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 14, Derbyshire vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Derbyshire and Warwickshire will contest in the 14th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, May 27. This is a North Group clash that will be held at the County Ground in Derby.

Derbyshire had a campaign to forget last season. They finished in eighth spot in the North Group table. They could only register four wins in the entire tournament. Derbyshire will have to come out strong this time around to turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire already have a win under their belt as they beat Northamptonshire in their first game of the year. Paul Stirling smashed a sensational 117 to power them to 207/3.

The total proved to be too good for Northamptonshire, who were skittled out for a mere 81. Danny Briggs and Jake Lintott grabbed three wickets each in a stunning 125-run win (by DLS method).

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Warwickshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be batting friendly. Batters are likely to have a good time. However, scoring might not be easy in the first half.

Thus, the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first. We can expect an average score of 160-170 at this venue.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Weather Forecast

The conditions are suitable for a full game with no rain predicted. The temperature will hover between six and 18 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Probable XIs

Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Billy Godleman, Thomas Wood, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Alex Thomson, Matt McKiernan, George Scrimshaw, Cam Conners, Ben Aitchison.

Warwickshire

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

Derbyshire had a disappointing season last year. They will be under pressure to start well.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, are coming off a big win and have momentum on their side. Therefore, Warwickshire are expected to register another win here.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win.

