Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 15, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire will square off against Derbyshire in the 15th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Grace Road Ground in Leicester will host this North Group clash on Saturday.

Leicestershire have played Durham in their opening game this season. Unfortunately for them, it resulted in a 54-run defeat. Roman Walker and Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets each as Durham got to 184/8 batting first.

In reply, Leicestershire were skittled out for just 130, falling well short of the target. Rishi Patel, with his 31-ball 40, was the only notable performer for them with the bat.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, also faced a loss in their first game against Warwickshire. Despite a three-wicket haul from Samuel Conners, Warwickshire put up a daunting total of 200/6 on the board. Derbyshire were well into the game and fell agonizingly short by just three runs, ending up at 197/8. Brooke Guest scored a valiant 34-ball 54.

Both sides are therefore in search of their first win and this will be a vital fixture for them.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 28, 2022, Saturday; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The wicket at Grace Road is good for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will have a good time on this surface. 175 is the expected average first innings score at this venue. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

The conditions are suitable for a full game with very little chances of rain predicted. The temperature will hover between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Hamish Rutherford, Lewis Hill (wk), Arron Lilley, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Derbyshire

Shan Masood, Luis Reece, Harry Cane, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Leicestershire will have an advantage playing at home. Derbyshire, meanwhile, batted well in the previous game despite their defeat. Thus, this should be a well-contested battle.

Leicestershire will, however, look to make the most of their home conditions to register their first win of the tournament.

Prediction: Leicestershire to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee