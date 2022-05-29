Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 16, Warwickshire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire take on Durham in the 16th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Edgbaston, Birmingham, is the venue for this North Group fixture.

Warwickshire have won both their games so far and have started well. They first beat Northamptonshire by 125 runs and then beat Derbyshire by three runs.

Batting first, they put on 200/6. Adam Hose (55) and Chris Benjamin (43*) were their top scorers in the innings. Derbyshire got close but fell short, ending at 197/8. Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, and Jake Lintott picked up two wickets each.

Durham, on the other hand, started with a win against Leicestershire. However, their last game against Northamptonshire resulted in a 34-run defeat.

They were set a daunting target of 223/4. Despite a decent effort with the bat, they could only get to 192/9. Graham Clark scored a valiant half-century but it was not enough to get his team over the line.

Warwickshire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Durham, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Durham Pitch Report

The wicket at Edgbaston is expected to be good for batting. 160-170 is the average expected score at this venue.

The ball will come onto the bat nicely and bowlers will have their task cut out if they are to restrict the batters from scoring big.

Warwickshire vs Durham Weather Forecast

The conditions are suitable for a full game with very little chance of rain. The temperature will hover between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire vs Durham Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles.

Durham

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner (c), David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Ned Eckersley, Liam Trevaskis, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick.

Warwickshire vs Durham Match Prediction

Warwickshire have won both their games and are unbeaten so far. They certainly have momentum and will back themselves in this game.

Durham lost their previous game and need to come back. Warwickshire are expected to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Warwickshire CCC Youtube Channel

