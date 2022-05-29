Create
Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 17, Lancashire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Modified May 29, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Preview

Lancashire and Worcestershire will battle it out in Match No. 17 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Emirates Old Trafford is the venue for this North Group game.

Lancashire played out a thrilling opening game against Yorkshire, which ended in a tie. Phil Salt struck a half-century, while Tim David scored an 18-ball 35 to take Lancashire to 183-7. However, Yorkshire finished at 183-5 to tie the game.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire have lost both their outings so far. They lost their first game against Yorkshire by seven wickets. Next up, they were beaten by Nottinghamshire.

Colin Munro’s 66 steered them to a decent total of 164-9. That wasn't enough, though, as Nottinghamshire wrapped up the game with four wickets to spare. Matthew Waite and Brett D’Oliveria picked up two wickets apiece, albeit in a losing cause.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Worcestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

It's a balanced wicket, so an even battle between bat and ball could ensue. Batting is likely to get easier as the game progresses. So the captain winning the toss coudl elect to bowl first.

Weather Forecast

The conditions are clear for a full game of cricket with no rain prediction. The temperature is expected to hover between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Lancashire

Dane Vilas (c), Liam Livingstone, Philip Salt (wk), Steven Croft, Tim David, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Danny Lamb, Matthew Parkinson, and Richard Gleeson.

Worcestershire

Ben Cox (c & wk), Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Colin Munro, Ed Barnard, Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira, Matthew Waite, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.

Match Prediction

Lancashire have some quality names in their lineup and are a well-balanced side. Worcestershire, meanwhile, have struggled so far. Based on their performances in their first game, Lancashire will fancy themselves getting over the line.

Prediction: Lancashire to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

