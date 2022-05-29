Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 18, Middlesex vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex and Glamorgan lock horns in the 18th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Radlett Cricket Club will host this South Group battle.

Middlesex have had a fabulous start to their campaign with two consecutive wins from as many games. They first beat Gloucestershire by 30 runs and followed it up with a 10-run win over Hampshire.

Max Holden (40), Jack Davies (47) and John Simpson (41) took them to a modest total of 163/6. Their bowlers came to the party as Luke Hollman (3) and Toby Roland-Jones (2) grabbed the majority of the wickets to restrict Hampshire to 153/8.

Middlesex have continued to do well as a unit so far in the tournament.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, have had a contrasting run so far. They started with a win. However, they faced a four-wicket loss against Surrey in their last game.

Sam Northeast (65) and Chris Cooke (46), batted well to take them to 173/5. Michael Hogan even picked up a five-wicket haul. Despite his efforts, they failed to defend the total and eventually lost the game.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Glamorgan, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be good for batting. However, fast bowlers will need some assistance in the initial overs of the contest. A flat track will make it easier for the batters to play their shots.

It is expected to remain the same throughout the game. Therefore, the team winning the toss should have no hesitation in bowling first.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

We can expect light rain early on in the game. However, conditions are expected to clear later on. Temperatures will hover between 6 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Blake Cullen.

Glamorgan

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Joe Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Middlesex are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have performed as a unit. Glamorgan have been inconsistent and struggled with their bowling overall.

Middlesex have momentum on their side and will start as firm favorites to win this fixture to register their third win.

Prediction: Middlesex to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Middlesex Cricket Youtube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. Max Holden to hit 40+ runs against Glamorgan? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar