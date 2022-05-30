Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 23, Hampshire vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire will take on Somerset in the South Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will play host to this exciting contest.

Hampshire faced Middlesex in their opening game of the T20 Blast. They didn’t have the best of starts to the competition as they lost the game by 10 runs. It was a close-fought contest.

Bowling first, the James Vince-led side did a decent job of restricting Middlesex to 163 in their 20 overs. They picked up six wickets in the process. The batters failed to back up their bowlers as they could only manage to score 153 from their 20 overs, falling short by 10 runs. They will be eager to register their first win of the competition on Monday.

Somerset, on the other hand, have played two games so far in the T20 Blast and won both. After beating Kent in their opening game, they carried forward their winning momentum as they got the better of Essex in their second contest of the tournament.

After electing to bowl first, their bowlers did a fine job of restricting Essex to 139 in their 20 overs. Rain arrived and the target was revised to 144 in 18 overs. The batters were effective as they chased down the total in the 15th over to win the game by six wickets. They will look to repeat their performance against Hampshire on Monday.

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Somerset, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: May 30, 2022, Monday, 11.30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowers may get some movement with the new ball but the surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Hampshire vs Somerset Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Southampton is expected to hover between 7 to 16 degrees Celsius with rain predicted in the evening.

Hampshire vs Somerset Probable XIs

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction

Somerset have won both their games and will be riding with confidence. Their opponents need to fire in unison to challenge Tom Abell and Co. on Monday.

Somerset looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Somerset to win this clash.

Hampshire vs Somerset Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: YouTube

