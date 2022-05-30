Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 24, Yorkshire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire will lock horns with Derbyshire in the 24th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The North Group fixture will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Yorkshire were beaten by Leicestershire in their previous outing. Jordan Thompson picked up three wickets as Leicestershire posted a stiff total of 188/7 batting first.

Yorkshire could only manage to get to 157/9, falling short by 31 runs in the chase. Dawid Malan struck a half-century but could not find enough support from the rest of the batting unit.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, come into this game with a win against Leicestershire. Batting first, they put up a fighting total of 159/5. Shan Masood top-scored with 53. The Derbyshire bowlers then put on a brilliant display as Leicestershire were bundled out for a paltry 89. Hayden Kerr and Matt McKiernan picked up a couple of wickets each in their 70-run triumph.

Yorkshire need a win here to regain some momentum. Meanwhile, Derbyshire will want to extend their winning run from here on.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 31, 2022, Tuesday; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leads

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The venue is a good wicket to bat on and tatters will enjoy playing on this surface in the first innings. The bowlers have to be tight with their lines and lengths and will be challenged once again. Winning the toss and batting first is the ideal way to go at this venue.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

Fans can expect intermittent cloud cover during the course of the game. There are 43% chances of precipitation. The temperature will hover around 9 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf

Derbyshire

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Cane, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest, Leus du Plooy, Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Yorkshire tied their first game and had a loss in their last match. Despite having a good side, they will need to pick themselves up to get back on track. Derbyshire come into this contest on the back of a big win. They will be confident and have momentum on their side. Expect Derbyshire to win this fixture.

Prediction: Derbyshire to win

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Yorkshire Cricket YouTube channel

