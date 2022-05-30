Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 25, Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Surrey will be up against Gloucestershire in the 25th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Kennington Oval in London is the venue for this South Group fixture.

Surrey have played only one game in the tournament so far, which they won by four wickets. They were set a target of 174 by Glamorgan, who batted first. Surrey were in early trouble as they were reduced to 23/2.

However, Ollie Pope (62) and Sam Curran (36) made sure to get over the line in the final over of the chase, having lost only six wickets. Thus, they started their campaign with a win. They will be confident coming into this game and should look to build on the momentum.

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire lost their opening game against Middlesex by 30 runs. However, they came back strong against Sussex to register a convincing 41-run victory.

Batting first, James Bracey struck a 45-ball 70 to power them to 193/7. David Payne (3), Naseem Shah (2), and Paul van Meekeren (2), then picked up wickets in unison to hold Sussex at 152/8.

Thus, it was a good all-round effort from them to register this win.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Glamorgan, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 31, 2022, Tuesday; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The wicket at Kennington Oval is balanced. Fast bowlers are expected to have some assistance in the initial stages of the game. However, it is a batting-friendly wicket and thus, we can expect a high-scoring encounter here.

The team winning the toss will look to chase.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cloudy with high chances of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 8 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Surrey

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley.

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Surrey have a solid batting unit with the likes of Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, and Sam Curran. They did well in the first game.

Despite Gloucestershire winning their previous game, it will be a tough outing for them. Surrey are expected to carry along their winning run.

Prediction: Surrey to win.

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Surrey County Cricket Club YouTube channel.

