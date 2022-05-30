Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 26, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Lancashire will lock horns in the 26th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host this North Group fixture.
Nottinghamshire began their campaign with a convincing 4-wicket win over Worcestershire. Luke Fletcher picked up a five-wicket haul as they restricted Worcestershire to 164/9 with the ball. It was a slightly tricky run-chase for Nottinghamshire.
However, Joe Clarke’s half-century with contributions from Ben Duckett, Tom Moores and Daniel Christian saw them romp home eventually in 19.4 overs. Nottinghamshire will now look to keep their winning run going as they take on Lancashire in this clash.
On the other hand, Lancashire’s first game against Yorkshire was tied. In their next game against Worcestershire, though, they registered a 12-run win. Batting first, Lancashire put up a healthy total of 183/7 courtesy of a spectacular 25-ball 60 from Tim David.
Richard Gleeson was the star with the ball, grabbing five wickets as Worcestershire were restricted to 171/8 in a close encounter.
Both teams will be keen to keep the winning run going, which makes this an exciting battle to watch out for.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Details
Match: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022
Date and Time: May 31, 2022, Tuesday; 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report
The wicket is expected to be a tricky one to bat first on. Bowlers will find some help in the initial phase and batters will need to be careful. The average score at this venue batting first is 165. Winning the toss and fielding first is an ideal choice. Chasing should be preferable at this venue.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Weather Forecast
There will be patchy clouds at Trent Bridge. However, the weather will be clear during the course of the game with very little chance of rain expected. The temperature will range between 6 and 13 degrees Celsius.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Probable XIs
Nottinghamshire
Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball.
Lancashire
Keaton Jennings, Phil Salt (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.
Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
Nottinghamshire have started with a win and played some good cricket. Playing at home once again, they will be confident and have a certain advantage. Lancashire came back with a win as well, making this an interesting contest. However, Nottinghamshire are expected to walk away with a win here.
Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win.
Telecast Details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Trent Bridge YouTube channel
Q. Tim David to score a half-century?
Yes
No