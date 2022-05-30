Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 27, Essex vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Hampshire face off in the 27th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The County Ground in Chelmsford is the venue for this South Group encounter.

Essex beat defending champions Kent in their first game of the tournament. However, they suffered defeat against Somerset in their next match. Essex could only manage to put up 139/9 in 18 overs. Matthew Critchley top-scored with 60 but got no support from his teammates.

Somerset won the game by six wickets as they got to 147/4 in 14.4 overs (DLS method). It was a comfortable win for them. Essex need to buckle up if they are to get back to winning ways.

Hampshire have played just one match in the competition so far. They were beaten by Middlesex in a close encounter by 10 runs. Brad Wheal grabbed three wickets as Middlesex put up a modest total of 163/6. In reply, Hampshire could only get to 153/8, falling short by a close margin.

Skipper James Vince scored 47 runs but the rest of the batters failed to convert their starts. Hampshire will be eager to register their first win in this clash.

Essex vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Essex vs Hampshire, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 31, 2022, Tuesday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Essex vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch at Chelmsford is expected to be balanced. It will help both batters and bowlers on this surface. With the conditions overcast though, batting will not be as easy early on. The average score is expected to be around 130. Bowling first is an ideal choice on this track.

Essex vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the game. There is a 16% chance of rain predicted. Temperatures will hover around 8 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Essex vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Essex

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Crook.

Hampshire

Ben McDermott, Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to win this contest. Essex are playing at home and have some momentum despite their loss in the previous game. Hampshire will be under some pressure as they would not want two defeats in as many games. It will be a tough battle but Essex are expected to get over the line.

Prediction: Essex to win.

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Essex Cricket TV Youtube Channel

LIVE POLL Q. Daniel Sams to pick up 3+ wickets today? Yes No 0 votes so far