Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 34, Surrey vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Surrey will take on Hampshire in the 34th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Kennington Oval in London will host this exciting contest.

Surrey have got off to a solid start as they have played two games so far and won both. They faced Gloucestershire in their last game and defeated them convincingly in a low-scoring affair.

After being asked to bat first, the Surrey batters struggled, with only Will Jacks scoring a fifty as they were bundled out for 129 in 15 overs. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as they knocked over Gloucestershire on 92 to win the game by 37 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in this match.

Hampshire, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in this year’s competition, having played three games so far. They suffered a heavy loss against Essex in their last game.

Bowling first, the Essex bowlers restricted Hampshire to 150 in their 20 overs. The Hampshire bowlers tried hard but could only pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will have to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022.

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Hampshire, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 2nd 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Surrey vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes. The average score at this venue is 146.

Surrey vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in London are expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Surrey vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Surrey

Will Jacks was their lone fighter in their last game as he scored 51 off 33 balls and helped his side post 129 on the board. Sam Curran starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped his side knock over Gloucestershire on 92 to win the game by 37 runs.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley.

Hampshire

Ben McDermott top-scored for them with 38 at the top of the order as they scored 150 in their 20 overs. The bowlers struggled and could only pick up two wickets in total as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Scott Currie, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the tournament so far. Surrey are unbeaten so far whereas Hampshire are yet to win a single game. The latter need to be at their absolute best to challenge Surrey on Thursday.

Surrey look a settled unit and expect them to beat Hampshire on Thursday.

Prediction: Surrey to win this encounter.

Surrey vs Hampshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Surrey Cricket YouTube Channel.

LIVE POLL Q. Sam Curran to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far