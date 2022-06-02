Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 35, Glamorgan vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 35 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will see Glamorgan lock horns against Essex. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host this South Group fixture.

Glamorgan defeated Sussex in their opening game but have fallen off a little, losing their next two games. They suffered a defeat against Middlesex in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Glamorgan were bowled out for 168. The bowlers then failed to pick up wickets regularly as Middlesex chased down the total with one over to spare. Glamorgan need to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Essex, meanwhile, have won two of their three games. They lost their second game against Somerset but bounced back to win the next against Hampshire in their last game.

Bowling first, the Essex bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Hampshire to 150 in their 20 overs. The batters then led the charge while chasing as they got across the line in the 14th over to win the game by eight wickets. They will look to repeat their performance on Thursday against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Essex Match Details:

Match: Glamorgan vs Essex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 2nd 2022, Thursday, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Glamorgan vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths to restrict the run-flow.

Glamorgan vs Essex Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Cardiff on Thursday are expected to range between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Glamorgan vs Essex Probable XIs

Glamorgan

Marnus Labuschagne, coming in at three, top-scored with 38 as it helped them post 168 against Middlesex in their last game. Prem Sisodiya picked up two wickets and picked up six wickets in total but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Andrew Salter, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Essex

Samuel Cook and Simon Harmer picked up two wickets each as they restricted Hampshire to 150 in their previous fixture. A solid unbeaten 100-run stand between Michael-Kyle Pepper (75* off 42 balls) and Matthew Critchley (45* off 24 balls) helped them chase down the total in the 14th over.

Probable XI

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook.

Glamorgan vs Essex Match Prediction

Glamorgan are coming off a loss in their previous fixture whereas Essex have defeated Hampshire in their last game and will be high on confidence. Glamorgan need to bring out their A-game to challenge Essex on Thursday.

Essex have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Essex to win this encounter.

Glamorgan vs Essex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Marnus Labuschagne to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far