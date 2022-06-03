Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 36, Worcestershire vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire will take on Warwickshire in the 36th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The New Road in Worcester will host this North Group fixture.

Worcestershire are struggling in this year’s competition as they have failed to win a single game out of four. They faced Durham in their last game and suffered a heavy loss.

Durham posted 186 on the board after being put in to bat. The Worcestershire bowlers picked up seven wickets in the process. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 138 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 48 runs. They will have to be on their toes while facing Warwickshire on Friday.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, won their first three games on the trot but lost to Leicestershire in their fourth game. It was a close-fought contest.

Batting first, Leicestershire scored 152 in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Warwickshire had a decent start but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by five runs. They will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Details:

Match: Worcestershire vs Warwickshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcestershire

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the New Road is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Worcester on Friday is expected to hover between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Probable XIs

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict Durham to 186 in their last game. None of the batters got going as they only managed to score 138 in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets, losing the game by 48 runs.

Probable XI

Brett D'Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ed Barnard, Matthew Waite, Josh Baker, Ed Pollock, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown

Warwickshire

Jake Lintott starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped to restrict Leicestershire to 152. Alex Davies top-scored with 43 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they lost the game by five runs.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

Worcestershire are really struggling in the competition and are still searching for their first win. Warwickshire lost their last game but will be eager to get back to winning ways. They certainly start as favorites against Worcestershire.

Warwickshire look well-balanced and expect them to beat Worcestershire on Friday.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this encounter.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Worcestershire Cricket YouTube Channel

