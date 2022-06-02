Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 39, Yorkshire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire will square off against Durham in the 39th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Friday. The Headingley in Leeds will host this contest, which is a North Group fixture.

Yorkshire have played four games so far, winning only one and losing two, while their game against Lancashire ended in a tie. They faced Derbyshire in their last game and suffered a loss. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of eight overs per side.

After being asked to bat first, Yorkshire scored 83 runs in their eight overs, losing three wickets. The bowlers could only manage to pick up a single wicket as Derbyshire chased down the total with three balls to spare. Yorkshire need to be at their best to get back to winning ways.

Durham, on the other hand, have played four games so far. They have won two and lost as many. They beat Worcestershire convincingly in their previous fixture.

Durham were put in to bat and they posted 186 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Worcestershire to 138 to win the game by 48 runs. They will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Details:

Match: Yorkshire vs Durham, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 03, 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Story continues below ad

Yorkshire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is good for batting. The average score at this venue is 157 and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to keep the scoreboard in check. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Yorkshire vs Durham Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leeds on Friday is expected to hover between 8 and 17 degrees Celsius. There will be significant cloud cover throughout the day.

Yorkshire vs Durham Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Dawid Malan scored a fifty (50 off 23 balls) as it helped them post 83 in their eight overs against Derbyshire. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Willey (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf

Story continues below ad

Durham

Contributions from Michael Jones (44) and Oliver Robinson (35) helped them score 186 in their 20 overs. Ben Raine and Andrew Tye picked up three wickets each as they restricted Worcestershire to 138 to win the game by 48 runs.

Probable XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis (c), Ned Eckersley, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Andrew Tye

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction

Yorkshire lost their last game whereas Durham defeated Worcestershire in their previous fixture. They will be riding with confidence and Yorkshire need to come out hard to challenge Liam Trevaskis and Co. in the upcoming fixture.

Durham look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to beat Yorkshire on Friday.

Prediction: Durham to win this encounter.

Yorkshire vs Durham telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Yorkshire Cricket YouTube Channel

LIVE POLL Q. David Willey to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far