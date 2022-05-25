Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 4, Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The fourth game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Warwickshire lock horns with Northamptonshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 26.

Warwickshire, known as the Birmingham Bears, finished the league stages in fourth position last year with seven wins out of 14. They qualified for the knockout stages of the competition and faced Kent in the quarter-finals, where the latter proved too strong.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, had a season to forget last year. They only managed to win four games out of 13 and lost eight. They finished bottom of the table in the Northern Group and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes in the upcoming edition of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Details:

Match: Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 26 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a batting-friendly one. The average score at this venue is 161 and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. They will have to hit the right areas to restrict the opposition to low totals.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Birmingham is expected to range between eight and 17 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Alex Davies, Adam Hose, Jacob Bethell, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Ollie Stone, George Garrett

Northamptonshire

Probable XI

Luke Procter, Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, James Sales, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Tom Taylor, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Graeme White, Simon Kerrigan

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Warwickshire did qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last year whereas Northamptonshire finished last. Both will be eager to start this year’s campaign on a winning note.

Warwickshire have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Paul Stirling to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee