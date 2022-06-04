Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 46, Kent vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kent will square off against Middlesex in the 46th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury will host this contest on Sunday, June 5.

Kent are struggling in the competition, having lost all five of their games so far. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Surrey.

Bowling first, the Kent bowlers did a decent job of restricting Surrey to 159 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they only managed to score 127, losing the game by 32 runs.

Middlesex, meanwhile, won their first three matches on the trot but lost to Sussex in their most recent game in a hard-fought contest. After being asked to bat first, Middlesex finished their innings on 163. The second innings was reduced to 17 overs due to rain, with the revised target being 146. The bowlers tried hard but failed to hold their nerves as Sussex chased down the total with three balls to spare.

Kent vs Middlesex Match Details:

Match: Kent vs Middlesex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 5th 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the deck. The batters need to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Kent vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

The temperature in Canterbury is expected to hover between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Sunday.

Kent vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Kent

Fred Klaassen and Grant Stewart picked up two wickets to restrict Surrey to 159 in their last game. Joe Denly top-scored with 44 at the top of the order but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 32 runs.

Probable XI

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Middlesex

On the back of a 68 from Joe Cracknell, they posted 163 on the board in their game against Sussex. The bowlers tried hard and Toby Roland-Jones finished with two wickets but they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff

Kent vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Kent are struggling in the competition and are yet to win a single game. Middlesex lost their last game against Sussex but will be eager to get back to winning ways. Kent will have to be at their absolute best to challenge Middlesex in their upcoming clash.

Middlesex have performed way better than Kent so far this season and are expected to secure a win on Sunday.

Prediction: Middlesex to win this encounter.

Kent vs Middlesex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Kent Cricket YouTube Channel

