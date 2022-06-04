Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 47, Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 47 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will see Warwickshire take on Nottinghamshire. Edgbaston in Birmingham will be hosting this North Group fixture on Sunday, June 5.

Warwickshire got off to a fantastic start in the competition, winning their first three games. But they have lost their way a bit since then, losing their next two matches. They suffered a loss against Worcestershire in their last game in a high-scoring affair.

Worcestershire posted a mammoth 217 on the board, losing five wickets. The Warwickshire batters then tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They ultimately managed to score 202 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 15 runs.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have won two of their four games so far. They have lost one match, with one being washed out due to rain. They are coming off a win against Derbyshire in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Derbyshire scored 178 in their 20 overs. Alex Hales blasted 91 off just 33 balls to give Nottinghamshire a solid start as it helped them chase down the total in the 18th over to win the game by seven wickets.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details:

Match: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 5th 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

Story continues below ad

The pitch at Edgbaston is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday in Birmingham with the temperature expected to hover between nine and 13 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Skipper Carlos Brathwaite picked up two wickets but they struggled as a unit as Worcestershire posted 217 on the board in their last match. Sam Hain top-scored with 45 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short by 15 runs.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Sam Hain, Alex Davies (wk), Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs

Story continues below ad

Nottinghamshire

Jake Ball bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets to knock over Derbyshire on 178 in their most recent fixture. Alex Hales led the charge with the bat to guide the team across the line in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, James Pattinson, Matthew Carter

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Warwickshire lost to Worcestershire in their last game whereas an all-round performance saw Nottinghamshire defeat Derbyshire in their previous fixture.

Nottinghamshire look like a well-balanced unit and also have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this encounter.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Warwickshire Cricket YouTube Channel

LIVE POLL Q. Alex Hales to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far