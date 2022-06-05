Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 49, Worcestershire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire will lock horns with Leicestershire in the 49th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the New Road ground in Worcester.

Worcestershire didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 Blast as they lost their first four games. They eventually managed to get their first win after beating Warwickshire in their last game. This match gives Worcester an opportunity to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, the Worcestershire batters contributed heavily as they finished their innings on 217/5. The bowlers then stepped up and picked up eight wickets in total as they restricted Warwickshire to 202, to win the game by 15 runs.

Leicestershire, meanwhile, have played five games so far in the T20 Blast and managed to win only two of those. They faced Warwickshire in their previous fixture and beat them in a close-fought contest.

Batting first, Leicestershire posted 152 on the board, losing nine wickets. The bowlers bowled brilliantly as they picked up nine wickets in total and restricted Warwickshire to 147, to win the game by five runs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance against Worcestershire on Sunday.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 5, 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at the New Road is good for batting. The bowlers toil hard to pick up wickets on this surface. The average score at this venue is 172 and expect another high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday. The temperature at the venue is expected to range between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope we get some action.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Worcestershire

Fifties from Brett D'Oliveira (71 off 38 balls) and Jack Haynes (53* off 24 balls) helped Worcester post 217 on the board in their last game. Dilon Pennington picked up three wickets with the ball to help his side defend the total against Warwickshire.

Probable XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Leicestershire

Scott Stell was brilliant for Leicester with his 72 as it helped the side score 152 in their 20 overs. Ben Mike and Rehan Ahmed starred with the ball as both picked up three wickets each to help their team restrict Warwickshire to 147, to win the game by five runs.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Lewis Hill (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous T20 Blast fixtures. Both sides fired in unison in their respective previous fixtures and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Leicestershire looks like a settled unit and one can expect them to come out on top in their next clash.

Prediction: Leicestershire to win this encounter.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Worcestershire Cricket YouTube Channel

