Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 5, Leicestershire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Leicestershire will square off against Durham in the fifth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Thursday. The Grace Road in the Leicester will play host to this North Group clash.

Leicestershire failed to quality to the knockout stages of the competition last year. They won six games out of 14 and finished at the sixth position as they were one win short of qualifying for the quarter-finals. They will now look to start on a positive note and make it to the top eight. The side have got some power-hitters on their side who will play a key role in their progress in the competition.

Durham, on the other hand, finished behind Leicestershire last season. They only managed to win five games out of 14 and finished with 11 points. They will miss the services of Alex Lees and Ben Stokes, who will be featuring in the Test series against New Zealand.

Mark Wood will also be out of action due to an injury and it remains to be seen how they go about their business without their star players.

Leicestershire vs Durham Match Details:

Match: Leicestershire vs Durham, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 26, 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicestershire

Leicestershire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get lateral movement off the surface. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

Leicestershire vs Durham Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leicestershire is expected to range between 8 and 18 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

Leicestershire vs Durham Probable XIs

Leicestershire

Probable XI

Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann, George Rhodes, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Beuran Hendricks, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq

Durham

Probable XI

Scott Borthwick, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Harry Crawshaw, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matt Salisbury, Oliver Gibson, George Drissell

Leicestershire vs Durham Match Prediction

Leicestershire and Durham had seasons to forget last year as both failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. It promises to be a cracker of a contest when both these sides meet on Thursday.

Leicestershire look a settled unit and fans can expect them to kick start their campaign on a winning note

Prediction: Leicestershire to win this encounter

Edited by Ritwik Kumar