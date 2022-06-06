Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 51, Middlesex vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex will take on Hampshire in the 51st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett will host this South Group fixture on June 7.

Middlesex won their first three games but lost their next two matches. They suffered a heavy loss against Kent in their last game.

Batting first, Kent posted a mammoth 192/8 on the board. The batters faltered while chasing this mammoth total as they only managed to score 137 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 55 runs.

Hampshire, on the other hand, ended their four-game losing streak in their last game with a win against Sussex. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum while facing Middlesex on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Hampshire openers led the charge as they finished their innings on 199/6. The bowlers picked up six wickets in total as they restricted Sussex to 177 to win the game by 22 runs.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Details:

Match: Middlesex vs Hampshire, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 7th 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Middlesex vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can hit through the line.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Radlett is expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Middlesex

Martin Andersson and Chris Green picked up three wickets apiece as Kent posted 192 on the board in their last match. Stephen Eskinazi top-scored with 30 for Middlesex as they only managed to score 137, losing the game by 55 runs.

Probable XI

Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff, Toby Greatwood

Hampshire

Fifties from James Vince (65) and Ben McDermott (60) helped them finish their innings on 199/6 in their most recent fixture. The bowlers bowled well and restricted Sussex to 77 to win the game by 22 runs.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane

Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Middlesex lost to Kent in their previous fixture whereas Hampshire defeated Sussex in their last game. Hampshire have struggled throughout the season so far before finally registering their first win of the competition.

Middlesex, on the other hand, look strong on paper and will be keen to bounce back to their early-season form.

Prediction: Middlesex to win this encounter.

Middlesex vs Hampshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Middlesex Cricket YouTube Channel

