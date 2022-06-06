Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 52, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Glamorgan will lock horns with Gloucestershire in the 52nd match of the 2022 Vitality T20 Blast. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will be hosting this encounter.

Glamorgan started the competition on a winning note by defeating Sussex. They lost their next two games but turned the tables around to beat Essex. But they lost to Somerset in their fifth game.

Their hopes of returning to winning ways in their game against Surrey were washed away by rain. They now have five points to their name and will be looking to beat Gloucestershire in the upcoming clash.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, lost to Middlesex in their opening game. They beat Sussex in their second game but lost to Surrey in the following encounter. They did turn the tables around in their next game as they beat Kent comprehensively.

Gloucestershire’s game against Essex was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and they will be eager to grab two crucial points when facing Glamorgan on Tuesday.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Details:

Match: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 7th 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is good for batting. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue as batters enjoy playing on this surface. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cardiff is expected to range between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Glamorgan

Glamorgan’s last fixture against Surrey was washed out due to rain. They will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Gloucestershire on Tuesday.

Probable XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Daniel Douthwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Edward Byrom, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire won against Kent but didn’t have any opportunity to carry forward their winning momentum as their game against Essex was washed out due to rain. They will look to be at their best against Glamorgan.

Probable XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Both Glamorgan and Gloucestershire’s previous fixtures were washed out due to rain. Both have some exciting players on their side and will be looking to step up and gain some momentum in the competition.

Gloucestershire have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Glamorgan on Tuesday.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win this encounter.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Glamorgan Cricket YouTube Channel

